Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): Complete Airdrops guide

As you make your way through Dogtown in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, you will often see Airdrops (in the form of last supply chests) making their way down from the air carriers. Airdrops contain loot meant for Hansen and his Militia, who have taken over the district and are the new dictators. Fortunately, you can take them for yourself and not allow the two factions of the Combat Zone to get them.

You will see the two factions fighting over Airdrops as you walk down the streets. However, it’s advised that you gather them yourself, as these supplies contain a lot of great loot.

Getting your hands on these Airdrops is easier said than done, and many players are struggling to obtain them.

Hence, today’s Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide goes over everything that you might want to know about Airdrops in the new DLC.

How to locate an Airdrop in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Airdrop points in Dogtown are easy to find. There are certain spots in the district where the supplies will spawn, and you can identify them because of the red smoke that emanates from the drop itself.

As mentioned, a hell carrier drops these supplies, and you will see them emitting red smoke as they make their way down to the ground. The red smoke will continue to come out even after the drop lands.

One good thing about the Airdrops is the fact that they will keep spawning at the same location in Dogtown. Their spawn rate is also quite high in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, and you will be able to loot them to get a lot of supplies.

However, do keep in mind that the package won’t stay there for long. Depending on which faction wins the brawl, the victor will access the supplies, and the red smoke will die out.

There will be another drop in that exact location after a brief respawn time.

Obtaining Airdrops in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

To get your hands on an Airdrop, you will need to go to the location of the red smoke. You will see Hansen’s goons and FIA militia or even some local gangs fighting over it. Sometimes, you will also find just one group looking to guard the package before taking it for themselves.

The best way to safely gain access to the drop will be to take out all the enemies in the area first. You can try and go for a more stealthy approach. However, with the amount of chaos in and around these drop points, it’s best that you go in guns blazing.

What can you get from Airdrops in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

Once you interact with an Airdrop, you will see that it is locked. Like with Access Points, you will have to breach its protocol by solving the inputs in order to gain access to the loot inside.

Airdrops will usually contain rare mods, Skill Shards, weapons, and ammo. They are one of the best sources of free loot, which you can sell for Eddies.