Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): Complete vehicle Burn Out Mode guide

With the 2.0 version update, the base game as well as the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion has received a new vehicle feature called the Burn Out Mode. The mechanic will allow you to maneuver around tight spaces, gain temperature and high-grip boost, and perform drifts, donuts, and rolling break stands.

Burn Out Mode adds a fair bit of maneuverability to any vehicle that you pilot, allowing you to make the most of these cars when exploring the streets of Night City.

However, mastering Burn Out Mode is easier said than done, and there are a few nuances that you will need to keep in mind to pull these stunts off consistently. Hence, today’s Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will go over everything you need to know about the vehicle Burn Out Mode in version 2.0.

How does vehicle Burn Out Mode work in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)?

Make the most of Burn Out Mode (image via Nexusmods)

Vehicle “burn out” occurs when the driving wheels spin faster than the vehicle is moving. This makes the tires melt and smoke, leading to a lot of maneuverability issues with any vehicle that you are piloting.

To engage in Burn Out Mode in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, you will be required to press and hold the Accelerator and brake at the same time. You can pull this off by either stopping or moving at lower speeds. This will make the driving wheel burn with the wheel brakes keeping your vehicle stationary.

Turning around in tight spaces using Burn Out Mode in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

You will be able to turn around tight spaces by using Burn Out Mode. So when stuck in a dead-end alley, you will need to hold the brake and accelerator at the same time, while steering the car around.

This will let you rotate in position and maneuver out of any tight spots or dead alleyways.

Performing High-Grip boost using Burn Out Mode in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Constantly spinning your tires in Burn Out Mode will let you heat them up and improve ther traction. Once you have heated your tires enough, you can release it to get a drag-race-like experience with your car.

This is called the High-Grip Boost and is a fun new feature to play around with in Night City.

Performing drifts, donuts, and rolling brakes using Burn Out Mode in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

When engaging in Burn Out Mode from a standing position, you can slowly release the brake and allow your car to go into a rolling brake stand. If you steer the vehicle during this animation, it will rotate the car and smoke the tires.

To perform a drift in 2.0, you can either use the handbrake when turning a corner or go into Burn Out Mode. With enough drifting practice, you will be able to pull off donuts, change direction in the blink of an eye, or even trigger a High-Grip Boost.

Car Type will influence Burn Out Mode Effect (image via cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty)

How is Burn Out Mode affected by each vehicle type in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)?

Performing Burn Out Mode is not the same for all cars in Night City. Here is how every vehicle type affects the mode in the game:

1) Four-wheel drive vehicles

You can perform Burn Out Mode with four-wheel drives, you will not be able to perform all maneuvers with it. Some movement features are limited.

2) All-wheel drive vehicles

All-wheel drives have onboard computers that determine how much power can be allotted to the front and rear wheels. So when you engage in Burn Out Mode, the computer will kill the power to the front wheels and make the car act like a rear-wheel drive.

It will also have the same effect when a handbrake is used.

3) Heavy-duty vehicles

Heavier vehicles can go into Burn Out Mode, but the wheels don’t spin fast enough to have any effect. So while the feature can be used, it’s not something that is recommended that you try with trucks and other armored cars.