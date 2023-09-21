Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): Complete vehicle combat guide

Vehicle combat has become one of the core gameplay mechanics in the base game and Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion with the 2.0 version update. There will come moments when exploring Night City where you will have to take out an enemy from behind the wheel, making it important that you grasp everything you need to know about this aspect of the game.

From ramming into other vehicles to shooting at other cars from the driver’s or passenger seat, there is a lot that you will be able to do.

Additionally, you will be able to unlock many perks under each Attribute, allowing you to make the most of any car you are piloting.

Hence, today’s Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will go over everything you need to know about vehicle combat that was introduced with the 2.0 version update.

How does vehicle combat work in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)?

When engaging in vehicle combat, here are a few things that you will be able to pull off in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty:

1) Shooting as a driver or passenger

If you are behind the wheel or in the passenger seat, you will be able to take out handguns and submachine guns to be able to shoot at enemy vehicles. Enemies will be locked on to automatically, so you will not have to worry about manually aiming your weapon while navigating your vehicle.

If you are in the driver’s seat, you will be able to draw your weapon by tapping Y/Triangle, depending on your console. You can Aim by holding LT/L2 and then shoot by pressing RB/R1. X/Square will reload the weapon, B/Circle will holster it, and you can also use consumables by pressing the Up button on the D-pad.

If you are in the passenger seat, you will be able to hold LT/L2 to aim and then shoot with RT/R2. The shoot button swaps back to normal when in the passenger seat. Again, you can reload with X/Square and tap the up button on the D-pad to use consumables.

2) Precise shots will help disable enemy vehicles

There will be moments in vehicle combat where you will be able to land precise shots on the enemy’s car. So don’t hesitate to shoot different areas of their car, this is because you will be able to instantly disable the enemy car by landing a precise shot at certain spots.

3) Ramming into cars can take them out

Ramming into enemy vehicles is another great way of instantly taking them out. However, you and your vehicle will also receive damage as a result. That said, this can be mitigated by unlocking certain perks from the various Attributes.

4) Using car weaponry

Certain cars in Night City will come with their own built-in weaponry. They will offer unique combat opportunities, and you will be able to use weapons like mounted turrets and missile launchers that are installed in the vehicle.

5) Every Attribute has a vehicle Perk in Cyberpunk 2077

All the attributes of Body, Cool, Technical Ability, Reflexes, and Intelligence have one vehicle Perk that you can unlock to further improve your vehicle combat potential.

Here is the list of vehicle Perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty:

Body: Fury Road

In vehicle collisions, deal +50% damage to enemy vehicles and their occupants.

In vehicle collisions, your car takes -50% damage.

In vehicle collisions, you, as an occupant, will receive no damage.

Reflexes: Stunt jock

This perk unlocks new ways to exit a vehicle:

Double tap B/Circle to Jump out of a car.

Hold B/Circle to slide out.

You will be able to fire weapons during these motions.

When driving, you will gain no bullet spread penalty from movement.

-50% bullet spread overall.

Technical Ability: Gearhead

+33% vehicle health.

Vehicle-mounted weapons will do +25% more damage.

Vehicle-mounted weapons will have -0.7 seconds lock-on time

Intelligence: Carhacker

Will unlock vehicle quickhacks, letting you remotely take control of a car, setting off alarms, or blowing them up.

The availability of the quickhacks, however, will depend on the tier of your installed cyberdeck.

Cool: Road Warrior

You will be able to use Sandevistan to slow time while driving.

Will let you activate Kerenzikov when aiming and hand-braking at the same time.

Gain +25% air damage when the vehicle is drifting or airborne.