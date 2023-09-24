Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0: Edgerunners Rebecca shotgun (Guts) location and stats

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s 2.0 update will let you take Rebecca’s shotgun build from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners to a whole new level. However, to do so, you will need to find her weapon, Guts, first. The 2.0 version update has overhauled a lot of the existing systems in the game, allowing you to have a much more fleshed-out experience with every weapon type.

A shotgun build will cater more towards the Body Attributes and Perks line, which has seen a significant overhaul in 2.0. This means, making Rebecca in the new version will be quite different from her build patch in version 1.6.

Hence it’s not surprising why there are many in the community who are either replaying Cyberpunk 2077 because of Phantom Liberty or 2.0 or starting the game for the very first time because of their love for Edgerunners are looking to make a Rebecca build.

Therefore, this Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will go over some things you will need to do in order to obtain Rebecca’s shotgun, Guts, in version 2.0.

How to get Edgerunners Rebecca’s shotgun Guts in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

To obtain Rebecca’s shotgun, Guts, in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 you will first need to complete Act 1 of the narrative. This is because the weapon is located outside of Watson, and you will need to progress in the narrative before the entirety of Night City opens up to you.

Once you have completed the initial Act, you will then need to follow these steps:

Go to a fast travel terminal and then fast travel to the Arasaka Tower Fast Travel point. You will find it in the City Center district. From there, you will need to find a Militech building. It will be up the stairs and just past two holographic images of fish.

Now, making your way to the Militech building, you will notice a glass roof, and across it will be some foliage. You will need to head towards that.

Once you reach it, you will see a yellow icon showing up. Scan the area with your optics if need be.

Now make your way to the yellow marker, and you will find Guts lying there. So just head over and collect it.

Rebecca’s shotgun Guts’ stats in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Guts stats (Image via CDPR)

The 2.0 update did introduce a lot of stat changes to almost every weapon in the game and Rebecca’s shotgun, Guts, is no exception.

Here are all of its new stats:

Tier : 2/Iconic

: 2/Iconic Attack Speed : 0.80

: 0.80 Damage: 142.35

142.35 Reload Speed: 0.75

0.75 Effective Range: 10.50

10.50 Weapon Handling: 2.16

2.16 Headshot Damage Multiplier: +85%

+85% Armor Penetration: +75%

+75% Number of Projectiles: 20

Rebecca’s shotgun is one of the most powerful weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. Hence, if you are planning to build her or go for a playstyle that heavily relies on the use of shotguns, then you are recommended to pick this weapon up as soon as possible.