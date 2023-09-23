Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Thermal Katana (Errata) location, abilities, and more

Cyberpunk 2077 recently incorporated Update 2.0, with a new story DLC known as Phantom Liberty also set to arrive in a few days to expand on its lore and narrative. Update 2.0 not only alters existing gameplay, it also adds plenty of new features, such as unique perks and improved police and armor systems. Aside from these, a host of brand-new weapons have been added for players to choose from.

Notably, those who enjoy using bladed weapons would be pleased with the introduction of the Thermal Katana or the Errata Katana, which has been rated Iconic in-game. This guide will show you how to acquire it.

Acquiring the Thermal Katana in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

The Thermal Katana is in a building close to the Longshore South travel marker in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Unlike some of the other powerful weapons in the game, the Thermal Katana is neither a mission reward nor does a powerful mini-boss wield it. The weapon is located inside an Electric Corporation building on the eastern side of Night City.

It can be found in the middle of the Longshore South and the Republic East fast travel marker. On the map, players will notice a bridge between these two markers. The building containing this weapon sits right under that bridge.

The katana is in the basement of the "Electric Corporation" building (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Players will notice the "Electric Corporation" neon sign that indicates the correct building. Before heading inside, note that this is a hostile zone and may involve combat.

Head towards the right side of the building until a set of stairs labeled Sector 0 becomes visible. This area could be difficult to navigate, so ensure V keeps heading downwards. Towards the end, there will be a door with a bright red light above it.

Inside, go left to find a massive door that requires a Technical Ability of level 19 to open. This is a pretty high requirement, so make sure V has reached the appropriate Technical Ability level.

Once the door has been opened, players will see a furnace containing the Thermal Katana. Simply pick up the weapon to add it to V's arsenal in Cyberpunk 2077.

Thermal Katana's base stats in Cyberpunk 2077

The Thermal Katana in the game (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Thermal Katana is a formidable weapon in Cyberpunk 2077. Aside from the base damage, its blade can also burn enemies.

Here are the base stats for this weapon:

Attack Speed : 2.12

: 2.12 Damage per Hit : 105.55

: 105.55 Stamina Cost : 6.40

: 6.40 Armor Penetration : +25%

: +25% Burn Chance: +30%

These are the steps for acquiring the Thermal Katana in the game, along with its stats. To learn more about the arsenal coming with Update 2.0, check out this list.