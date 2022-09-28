Mantis Blades are probably the go-to cyberwares for most runners in Cyberpunk 2077. These blades are extendible arm attachments that can be used to damage enemies in combat. Paired with other weapons, the Mantis Blade is a force to be reckoned with.

Unlike many other weapons in the game, only one type of Mantis Blade is available in the game. However, the item does come in different rarities and can be picked up from multiple locations in and around Night City.

Here's a quick guide on where to find Mantis Blades in Cyberpunk 2077 and the mods that go along with it.

How to get free Legendary Mantis Blades in Cyberpunk 2077

Mantis Blades have been a part of the game since the very beginning. Back then, the only way to acquire these Mantis Blades was by purchasing them from a RipperDoc in Cyberpunk 2077.

However, there is one method by which players can easily get their hands on the Legendary variant of these blades in the game. This method is still available in the game and is probably the fastest way to get the legendary Mantis Blades in Cyberpunk 2077.

To do this, players will have to clear Act 1, which serves as the introductory quest for the game. When players step into Night City for the first time in Act 2, players will have to make their way to the Night City Center for Behavioral Health. This place can be found in the Corpo City Center. The easiest way to access this place is by fast traveling to Halsey & Mlk and then going east from here.

Once here, players will have to travel around the left door of the Behavioral Center. There should be a big yellow gate here. This is the area where the Cyberpsycho Sighting: Phantom of the Night City can be triggered. Players can either choose to fight this Cyberpsycho right here, or ignore the fight altogether and make their way inside the doorway.

Once inside, players will have to push forward until they encounter a dead body. To the right, a box with some items inside it should be present. The Legendary Mantis Blades in Cyberpunk 2077 can be found inside this box. With these blades in hand, players can make their way to any Ripperdoc in the city, who will then fit these blades for free.

While this is a way to get this weapon for free in the game, the only other way to get this weapon is by purchasing it from Ripperdocs in Night City with Eddies or Eurodollars. However, not all Ripperdocs sell this cyberwar. Here's a quick list of the ones that do, including their rarity and price.

Location Rarity Price (Eddies) City Center (Downtown) Legendary 100350 Heywood (Wellsprings) Legendary 100350 Watson (Kabuki) Rare 15350 Watson (Little China) Rare 15350 Watson (North Side) Rare 15350 West Brook (Charter Hill) Rare 15350 West Brook (Japan Town) Rare 15350

Mantis Blade mods in Cyberpunk 2077 explained

There are two basic types of Mantis Blade mods in the game. The first one is a Rotor mod. This mod does nothing but increase the attack speed of these blades. High attack speed increases the amount of damage that the weapon can deal in a set amount of time.

The other mod is the Mantis Blade Edge mod. This mod is rather interesting as there are four types of Edge mods that players will come across in the game. Each Edge mod changes the damage type of the Mantis Blades in the game. The four damage types are as follows:

Physical

Chemical

Thermal

Electrical

While all four damage types are good against most targets, the Electrical damage type comes in handy while fighting non-human enemies like drones and robots. These mods can be purchased from various Ripperdocs around Night City as well.

