5 essential Cyberpunk 2077 mods in 2022

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently on its redemption arc, with the developers having taken care of a lot of the issues with the game. But apart from the developers, modders have also actively contributed to improving the Cyberpunk experience.

As of September 2022, the game has hundreds of mods on Nexus Mods, making it hard to decide which ones to pick. This listicle will suggest a total of five mods for Cyberpunk 2077 that players should consider installing.

5 Cyberpunk 2077 mods that players should try out in 2022

Cyberpunk 2077 has a dedicated modding community, and the variety of options will make it difficult to decide which mods to install before starting the game. To make things easier for new players, here are five essential mods for the game:

Car Modification Shop

Enhanced Weather V2

Metro System

Vehicle Combat

Varied Projectile Launcher Effects

Note: This article is based on the writer's views.

1) Car Modification Shop

The Car Modification Shop (Image via CD Projeckt Red)

The base game does give players the option to customize their vehicles, however, this mod takes things up a notch. The Car Modification Shop mod adds various car performance features that allow players to fine-tune their vehicles.

Players can mod the engine, ECU, transmission, and other car parts, adding a layer of depth to the base game's customization options. All players have to do is drive to a specific location marked on the map and use the mod UI to make changes.

2) Enhanced Weather V2

Enhanced Weather V2 mods (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 features its very own dynamic weather system that is quite remarkable, but there's always room for improvement. With the Enhanced Weather mod, players will be able to enjoy a more immersive weather system. This mod even adds a few weather conditions that are not available in the base game.

3) Metro System

A functioning metro system in the game (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Even though the game has a living and breathing city, it still lacks functioning public transport. Although it is not available in the base game, modders have taken their time to build a metro system that connects the various parts of the city.

Instead of having to drive their own vehicle, players have the choice of using the metro as an alternate option to travel around Night City. Metro systems are interesting to interact with in video games, and Watch Dogs 1 has been a fine example of this in the past.

4) Vehicle Combat

The vehicle combat mod of Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Although open-world games like GTA 5 usually allow the use of weapons while driving a vehicle, Cyberpunk 2077 has been a bit lackluster in this department. However, the vehicle combat mod adds this feature to the game.

This mod allows the use of any type of weapon while driving vehicles, removing all restrictions put on them. This feature can be fun to use, and it can definitely help players get out of sticky situations.

5) Varied Projective Launcher Effects

Different particle effects in the game (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 has been visually disappointing when it comes to animations and effects for explosions. Whenever a player uses a projectile in the game, the visual effects are usually the same.

However, with Projectile Launcher mods, modders were able to insert different visual effects for different types of projectile rounds to make them feel more authentic.

