Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.6 weapon's guide: All iconic weapons and where to find them

Being an RPG, Cyberpunk 2077 has a lot of weapons that players can loot and use in their builds. Apart from the regular set of weapons that drop as random loot, there are some weapons in the game that can only be picked up once. Weapons also form an important part of every build in the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 Iconic weapon locations

These weapons are known as Iconic weapons and are usually offered as mission rewards once players have completed the missions associated with them. There are a considerable number of these weapons that one can find in the game. Here is a quick list of all the Iconic weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 and where to find them.

This list will further categorize these weapons based on the types of weapons they are, starting with the melee weapons.

Byakko

Special Effects: Increases melee range by 1 meter. Allows players to lunge at the enemy from a distance as well. Additional 15% chance to apply "Bleeding" debuff.

Increases melee range by 1 meter. Allows players to lunge at the enemy from a distance as well. Additional 15% chance to apply "Bleeding" debuff. Where to Find: Complete the mission "Professional Widow".

Cocktail Stick

Special Effects: Increases dismemberment chance by 300%.

Increases dismemberment chance by 300%. Where to Find: Complete the mission "Automatic Love."

Jinchu-Maru

Special Effects: Increases Crit Chance by 100% whenever Kerenzikov is active. Last strike of a combo always deals double damage. This weapon deals double damage to enemies that have twice the health of the wielder.

Increases Crit Chance by 100% whenever Kerenzikov is active. Last strike of a combo always deals double damage. This weapon deals double damage to enemies that have twice the health of the wielder. Where to Find: Complete the mission "Play it Safe".

Satori

Special Effects: Increases Crit Damage by 500% but base damage is reduced by 20%.

Increases Crit Damage by 500% but base damage is reduced by 20%. Where to Find: During "The Heist" mission, this weapon can be found inside Saburo Arasaka's personal AV.

Scalpel

Special Effects: Deals electrical damage and has a 10% chance of applying the "Shock" debuff. With Sandevistan active, this weapon deals 50% more Crit Damage and has a 100% chance of applying the "Bleed" debuff in Cyberpunk 2077.

Deals electrical damage and has a 10% chance of applying the "Shock" debuff. With Sandevistan active, this weapon deals 50% more Crit Damage and has a 100% chance of applying the "Bleed" debuff in Cyberpunk 2077. Where to Find: Complete the mission "Big in Japan."

Knife

Butcher's Cleaver

Special Effects: Can apply the "Bleed" status effect to enemies. When an enemy is "bleeding", the wielder's attack speed increases, and melee attacks consume less stamina.

Can apply the "Bleed" status effect to enemies. When an enemy is "bleeding", the wielder's attack speed increases, and melee attacks consume less stamina. Where to Find: This weapon can be found during the M'ap Tenn Pelen mission, after an NPC finishes killing a chicken.

Blue Fang

Special Effects: This weapon stuns enemies on hit. In combat, enemies hit with a head shot get stunned after a 1 second delay, while enemies hit with a body attack are stunned after a 3 second delay. Enemies outside of combat are stunned immediately in Cyberpunk 2077.

This weapon stuns enemies on hit. In combat, enemies hit with a head shot get stunned after a 1 second delay, while enemies hit with a body attack are stunned after a 3 second delay. Enemies outside of combat are stunned immediately in Cyberpunk 2077. Where to Find: Can be purchased from the Melee Vendor in Jackson Plains.

Headhunter

Special Effects: Enemies hit by this blade are marked. Marked enemies take 250% extra damage if they're hit on the head with any weapon. The blade is returned to the wielder after the enemies have been hit and the mark is cleared.

Enemies hit by this blade are marked. Marked enemies take 250% extra damage if they're hit on the head with any weapon. The blade is returned to the wielder after the enemies have been hit and the mark is cleared. Where to Find: Melee Vendor at West Wind Estate.

Clubs (One Handed/Two Handed)

Gold Plated Baseball Bat

Special Effects: Attacks have an 80% chance of applying "Bleed" to enemies. Normal attacks have 20% chance and strong attacks have a 25% chance to stun an enemy.

Attacks have an 80% chance of applying "Bleed" to enemies. Normal attacks have 20% chance and strong attacks have a 25% chance to stun an enemy. Where to Find: Loot it from Denny's pool after she tosses it in there during the "Second Conflict" mission.

Cottonmouth

Special Effects: Deals both Electrical and Chemical damage. Has a small chance to apply "Shock" and/or "Poison" debuff to enemies.

Deals both Electrical and Chemical damage. Has a small chance to apply "Shock" and/or "Poison" debuff to enemies. Where to Find: Complete the mission "Space In Between."

Sir John Phallustiff

Special Effects: Deals additional Physical and Electical damage. Has a high chance to apply "Bleed" and/or "Shock" debuff to enemies.

Deals additional Physical and Electical damage. Has a high chance to apply "Bleed" and/or "Shock" debuff to enemies. Where to Find: Complete the "Venus in Furs" mission.

Tinker Bell

Special Effects: 30% reduced damage, but the weapon has a 20% chance of knocking out an enemy with a strong attack. Has a 10% chance of applying "Shock" debuff to enemies in Cyberpunk 2077.

30% reduced damage, but the weapon has a 20% chance of knocking out an enemy with a strong attack. Has a 10% chance of applying "Shock" debuff to enemies in Cyberpunk 2077. Where to Find: Found in the Control Room in Edgewood Farm during "The Hunt" mission.

Caretaker's Spade

Special Effects: Nothing special about this weapon. It's an easter egg from Witcher 3.

Nothing special about this weapon. It's an easter egg from Witcher 3. Where to Find: Complete the mission "Knocking on Heaven's Door" in Cyberpunk 2077.

Pistol

Apparition

Special Effects: This weapon gains increased damage, reload speed and rate of fire when the wielder's health level is critical.

This weapon gains increased damage, reload speed and rate of fire when the wielder's health level is critical. Where to Find: Can be found during the "War Pigs" side mission in Cyberpunk 2077.

Chaos

Special Effects: The weapon's damage type keeps changing with each and every reload.

The weapon's damage type keeps changing with each and every reload. Where to Find: Can be picked up in the game only if Royce is killed by Maelstrom.

La Chigona Dorada

Special Effects: This weapon has reduced recoil and has a high chance of burning targets in Cyberpunk 2077.

This weapon has reduced recoil and has a high chance of burning targets in Cyberpunk 2077. Where to Find: This weapon can be picked up from the altar at El Coyote Cojo only if the player sent the body back during The Heist mission.

Lizzie

Special Effects: This weapon fires an extra round per shot. When fully charged, the number of projectiles fired during one trigger pull is increased.

This weapon fires an extra round per shot. When fully charged, the number of projectiles fired during one trigger pull is increased. Where to Find: Can be picked up during the mission "Automatic Love" in Cyberpunk 2077.

Malorian Arms 3516

Special Effects (Smart Linking Cyberware Required): This weapon has three firing modes: Incendiary Rounds, Ricochet Rounds and Wall penetration rounds.

This weapon has three firing modes: Incendiary Rounds, Ricochet Rounds and Wall penetration rounds. Where to Find: Can be picked up during the mission "Chippin In."

Plan B

Special Effects: Bullets fired from this weapon can be used to apply the "Bleed" debuff on enemies. However, each shot costs Eddies in Cyberpunk 2077.

Bullets fired from this weapon can be used to apply the "Bleed" debuff on enemies. However, each shot costs Eddies in Cyberpunk 2077. Where to Find: This weapon can be looted from Dexter DeShawn's body during Act II.

Pride

Special Effects: This weapon has a headshot damage multiplier of 50, and has a 10% chance of dealing Crit Damage.

This weapon has a headshot damage multiplier of 50, and has a 10% chance of dealing Crit Damage. Where to Find: This weapon can be picked up by defeating Adam Smasher in combat.

Seraph

Special Effects: This weapon deals Thermal damage, and rounds fired from this weapon have a high chance of setting enemies on fire. The probability of an enemy burning goes up with every shot.

This weapon deals Thermal damage, and rounds fired from this weapon have a high chance of setting enemies on fire. The probability of an enemy burning goes up with every shot. Where to Find: Can be earned by completing the side mission, "God Bless this Mess."

Skippy

Special Effects (Smart Linking Cyberware Required): This weapon comes in two modes that can be chosen by talking to the weapon. Players can choose the modes, a lethal and a non-lethal one, only twice during a single playthrough. The second time a choice is made, the firing mode for the weapon is locked in for the entire duration of the game.

This weapon comes in two modes that can be chosen by talking to the weapon. Players can choose the modes, a lethal and a non-lethal one, only twice during a single playthrough. The second time a choice is made, the firing mode for the weapon is locked in for the entire duration of the game. Where to Find: Can be earned over the course of the main storyline itself.

Revolver

Amnesty

Special Effects: This weapon has a modifier that buffs its rate of fire by 60%, reload time by 20%, bullet spread by 65%, aim-down-sight time by 50%, recoil by 50%, and increases effective range by 25%.

This weapon has a modifier that buffs its rate of fire by 60%, reload time by 20%, bullet spread by 65%, aim-down-sight time by 50%, recoil by 50%, and increases effective range by 25%. Where to Find: This weapon can be picked up by shooting at least 12 out of 16 bottles during the mission "We Gotta Live Together" in Cyberpunk 2077.

Archangel

Special Effects: This weapon deals electrical damage, and has an increased chance of adding the "Shock" debuff to enemies.

This weapon deals electrical damage, and has an increased chance of adding the "Shock" debuff to enemies. Where to Find: Can be picked up from the mission "A Like Supreme."

Comrade's Hammer

Special Effects: Weapon has a single round laden with heavy explosives.

Weapon has a single round laden with heavy explosives. Where to Find: A crafting spec for this weapon can be acquired from Darius Miles in Cyberpunk 2077.

Crash

Special Effects: This weapon can be charged for a short time by aiming down the sights. After it's charged, the weapon fires full auto.

This weapon can be charged for a short time by aiming down the sights. After it's charged, the weapon fires full auto. Where to Find: Can be found by completing the side mission "Following the River."

Doom Doom

Special Effects: Fires four rounds per shot. Has a high chance of dismembering enemies, but at the cost of increased recoil.

Fires four rounds per shot. Has a high chance of dismembering enemies, but at the cost of increased recoil. Where to Find: Can be found during the "Second Conflict" Mission in Cyberpunk 2077.

Shotgun

Sovereign

Special Effects: Low reload time and short bullet spread. This weapon fires two rounds in one trigger pull.

Low reload time and short bullet spread. This weapon fires two rounds in one trigger pull. Where to Find: Complete the "Suspected Organized Crime Activity: Modern Labor Market".

Ba Xing Chong

Special Effects (Smart Linking Cyberware Required): Each smart projectile is an explosive round, with a high chance of dismembering enemies.

Each smart projectile is an explosive round, with a high chance of dismembering enemies. Where to Find: A crafting spec for this weapon can be looted from a chest in Ebunike. Players will have to pick up the key card from Adam Smasher to be able to loot this chest.

Bloody Maria

Special Effects: Weapon has an increasing chance of knocking down enemies and dismembering them in Cyberpunk 2077.

Weapon has an increasing chance of knocking down enemies and dismembering them in Cyberpunk 2077. Where to Find: Can be found inside V's stash during the "Ride Captain Ride" mission in the game.

Mox

Special Effects: Reduced reload speed and slug spread while aiming down the sights. Each shell contains 20 slugs, compared to the regular 10 in other shotguns.

Reduced reload speed and slug spread while aiming down the sights. Each shell contains 20 slugs, compared to the regular 10 in other shotguns. Where to Find: Can be picked up as a reward from Judy Alvarez after completing her questline in Cyberpunk 2077.

The Headsman

Special Effects: Fires 16 projectiles per shot and has an increasing chance of dismembering enemies.

Fires 16 projectiles per shot and has an increasing chance of dismembering enemies. Where to Find: Can be picked up by completing "Suspected Organized Crime Activity: Privacy Policy Violation".

Submachine Gun

Buzzsaw

Special Effects: This weapon can fire high-penetration rounds.

This weapon can fire high-penetration rounds. Where to Find: Can be picked up by completing "Suspected Organized Crime Activity: Vice Control" in Cyberpunk 2077.

Fenrir

Special Effects: Has high recoil, but bullet spread is reduced and increases bullet impact. This weapon deals thermal damage and has a chance of burning targets.

Has high recoil, but bullet spread is reduced and increases bullet impact. This weapon deals thermal damage and has a chance of burning targets. Where to Find: Players will have to complete the side mission "Sacrum Profanum" in order to acquire this weapon.

Problem Solver

Special Effects: Weapon has 85 rounds in a magazine and has an increased rate of fire, at the cost of high recoil and increased bullet spread.

Weapon has 85 rounds in a magazine and has an increased rate of fire, at the cost of high recoil and increased bullet spread. Where to Find: Can be picked up from a Wraith Boss Hunter during the "Riders on the Storm" mission.

Prototype: Shingen Mark V

Special Effects (Smart Link Cyberware required): Weapon fires explosive rounds and can target up to three enemies simultaneously.

Weapon fires explosive rounds and can target up to three enemies simultaneously. Where to Find: Located inside a trailer at the Arasaka Industrial Park.

Yinglong

Special Effects (Smart Link Cyberware required): This weapon deals electrical damage and has a small chance to cause an EMP explosion on impact.

This weapon deals electrical damage and has a small chance to cause an EMP explosion on impact. Where to Find: Can be picked up by completing the "Suspected Organized Crime Activity: Living the Big Life" in Cyberpunk 2077.

Assault Rifles

Divided We Stand

Special Effects (Smart linking Cyberware Required): Weapon can target 5 enemies at the same time, at the cost of accuracy. Bullets can also cause chemical explosions, dealing poison damage.

Weapon can target 5 enemies at the same time, at the cost of accuracy. Bullets can also cause chemical explosions, dealing poison damage. Where to Find: Complete the "Stadium Love" side mission.

Moron Labe

Special Effects: Increased rate of fire. Bullets have a chance of dismembering enemies.

Increased rate of fire. Bullets have a chance of dismembering enemies. Where to Find: Complete "Suspected Organised Crime Activity: West Wind Estate."

Prejudice

Special Effects: Fires projectiles that can pierce through targets.

Fires projectiles that can pierce through targets. Where to Find: Complete the mission "For Whom The Bell Tolls" in Cyberpunk 2077.

Psalms 11:6

Special Effects: This weapon deals thermal damage, with increasing chances to 'burn" targets.

This weapon deals thermal damage, with increasing chances to 'burn" targets. Where to Find: Complete the "Suspected Organised Crime Activity: Just Say No."

Sniper/Precision Rifle

Hypercritical

Special Effects: Knocks enemies down when they're hit. Final bullet in the magazine will always deal Crit Damage in Cyberpunk 2077.

Knocks enemies down when they're hit. Final bullet in the magazine will always deal Crit Damage in Cyberpunk 2077. Where to Find: Can be acquired by completing the Gig, "Concrete Cage Trap."

Widowmaker

Special Effects: Fires two bullets with every trigger pull. Charged shots deal 10% increased damage. Fully charged shots deal 50% increased damage.

Fires two bullets with every trigger pull. Charged shots deal 10% increased damage. Fully charged shots deal 50% increased damage. Where to Find: Can be picked up after Nash Bane has been eliminated.

Breakthrough

Special Effects: Bullets fired from this weapon can penetrate through walls and bounce multiple times.

Bullets fired from this weapon can penetrate through walls and bounce multiple times. Where to Find: Can be picked up by completing the mission "Suspected Organised Crime Activity: New Boss, New Rules."

O'Five

Special Effects: This weapon applies thermal damage to its enemies. For every enemy that burns, the weapon gains increased Crit Chance and Reload Speed.

This weapon applies thermal damage to its enemies. For every enemy that burns, the weapon gains increased Crit Chance and Reload Speed. Where to Find: Complete the side mission, " Beat on the Brat: Arroyo" in Cyberpunk 2077.

Overwatch

Special Effects: Weapon has increased reload speed.

Weapon has increased reload speed. Where to Find: Can be picked by by completing the "Riders on the Storm" quest.

These are all the Iconic Weapons that one can find in Cyberpunk 2077. The recent Edgerunners update has given the game a new breath of life, and is one of the prime reasons why so many players are returning to it after its disastrous launch in 2020.

With a brand new expansion coming in 2023, things are definitely looking up for CD Projekt Red and the community as a whole. Cyberpunk 2077 is available for purchase on Steam.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far