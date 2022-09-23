Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners build guide: How to play as Dorio

Cyberpunk 2077 has recently seen a massive surge in popularity. This is due to the arrival of a big update for the game and the release of Netflix anime series Edgerunners, inspired by CD PROJEKT RED's open-world action RPG.

For the uninitiated, Edgerunners is set in the same universe as Cyberpunk 2077, with some characters from the game even making cameo appearances. Despite having the same setting, the show features an entirely new cast of characters, each with a unique personality and charm.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners @edgerunners



Here is a brand new



Here is a brand new #Edgerunners music video from Dawid Podsiadło (@dylanwishop), directed by Ilya Kuvshinov & produced by STUDIO MASSKET.Check it out now and drop by our watch party in an hour to see the first 3 episodes ➡ twitch.tv/cdprojektred

The most fascinating thing about Edgerunners' characters is that their abilities, cybernetic enhancements, and weapon loadouts can all be replicated in the game to fabricate some exciting builds.

One of these characters is Dorio, who, along with his Gorilla Arms augmentation, uses smart revolvers and assault rifles to incapacitate enemies in style.

Here's how you can replicate Dorio's loadout and play as the character in Cyberpunk 2077.

Best weapons, Augments, cyberware, and attributes for Edgerunners Dorio build in Cyberpunk 2077

Dorio is an agile and enigmatic character in Edgerunners. He can destroy his enemies with his massive assault rifle, which is a variant of the Masamune from the game. He can also rip his opponents to shreds using his Gorilla Arms augmentation.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners @edgerunners

Can you miss it? Also no.



Is it safe for work? No.Can you miss it? Also no.ETA: September 13th on @netflix. Get. Ready.

The best weapon to use for the Dorio build is either the RT-45 Burya or the Legendary HUSH-18 Masamune. Both offer an incredible firing rate and damage output that can easily incapacitate enemies in just a few rounds.

Alternatively, you can also choose to pick the Comrade's Hammer, which is also a tech weapon. However, instead of firing multiple shots, it fires only one high DPS bullet, which can easily tear through enemies even in the game's highest difficulty.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners @edgerunners Dorio



💥Dorio💥A veteran cyberpunk and Maine's de-facto right-hand. She's jacked and tough-as-nails, but beneath her badass exterior she's feather-soft with people she trusts. #Edgerunners

The necessary Augments for the Dorio build in Cyberpunk 2077 are listed below:

Arms:

Gorilla Arms

Cyberware:

Visual Cortex Support: For increased critical damage.

Kerenzikov: For increased reflexes, slowing down time, and allowing to aim and shoot while dodging or sliding.

Maneuvering System: For increased mobility and dodging in mid-air.

The necessary attributes for the Dorio build in Cyberpunk 2077 are as follows:

Reflexes: 20

20 Body: 11

11 Technical Ability: 18

18 Intelligence: 6

6 Cool: 18

This build is reliant on fast movement speed and the ability to use tech weapons. Thus, Reflexes and Technical Ability are the most important trees to invest attribute points in. They give a boost to the overall mobility of the character, allowing them to wield and use advanced tech weapons, such as the Comrade's Hammer and Masamune.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners @edgerunners



A mysterious netrunner who guides David into the underworld of Night City. She considers the city a prison and dreams of escaping to the moon.

LucyA mysterious netrunner who guides David into the underworld of Night City. She considers the city a prison and dreams of escaping to the moon. 🌕#Edgerunners

The Dorio build is very fun to use and is potent enough for some of the end-game quests and boss fights.

Edgerunners has another character named Falco, who is similar to Dorio and even uses a loadout that is basically the same. The only differentiating aspect between the two characters is that Falco prefers to use revolvers like the Burya. Meanwhile, Dorio is usually equipped with his trustee assault rifle, Masamune.

You can orient the build towards the revolvers while keeping the same attribute distribution and cybernetic augments for the Falco build. The best weapon for the build would once again be the Comrade's Hammer. However, Burya is also a great choice.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners @edgerunners



Hungry for more #Edgerunners? We have dubbing in Japanese, English, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Czech, French, German, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Spanish (European and LatAm) and Thai! Try all languages in the new teaser available on @Netflix 👉 cp2077.ly/ERteaser

You can also go for the easier-to-find JKE-X2 Kenshin or the Apparition tech weapons. While these two pistols do less damage than Burya or Comrade's Hammer, they have a higher firing rate and are much easier to find or craft. This is especially true in the early-game sections of Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 might have had a really rough launch back in December of 2020, but over time, CD PROJEKT RED has slowly but surely been fixing the game. The developer has even added new content to it, bringing the game much closer to its original vision.

CD PROJEKT RED recently announced Cyberpunk 2077's first and only story expansion, Phantom Liberty, coming in 2023.

The game recently received the Edgerunners update. Along with many cosmetics and weapons inspired by the Netflix anime, the update also brought quality-of-life additions, such as the wardrobe feature and a playable mini-game called Roach Race.

Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame



Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – coming in 2023.



I, V, do solemnly swear that I shall faithfully serve the New United States of America.Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – coming in 2023.#Cyberpunk2077 #PhantomLiberty

While Cyberpunk 2077 might not have been the open-world RPG fans expected it to be at launch, the game has evolved tremendously over the last two years.

It remains to be seen how CD PROJEKT RED will handle the upcoming story expansion for the game.

