Cyberpunk 2077 to finally put style over substance with a new wardrobe in patch 1.6

Cyberpunk 2077's patch 1.6 will add some unique new items to the game, which appear to be pretty interesting at first glance. Players might, however, realize that many of the additions are towards the styling department of the futuristic RPG rather than new content. While it might be a complete loss for the playerbase, there could be a bit of dissatisfaction.

Earlier on September 6, the developers conducted a special stream showcasing certain exciting things. The focus was initially on the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime, which is coming to Netflix on September 15. That's not all, as CD Projekt Red haven't forgotten their game.

With this update we focused on bringing various fixes and improvements, as well as adding new Edgerunners-inspired content to the game – including new missions, clothing, and weapons.



While the new expansion will only be coming in 2023, more changes will be made with the latest patch. These include the ability to customize characters much better than in the older system. More importantly, the patch will also bring more themed additions to the game to celebrate the anime's release.

Cyberpunk 2077 to add new cosmetics themed on the anime, will offer more customization choices

Character design has been a critical part of Cyberpunk 2077 despite the title being a singleplayer. While it's an FPS game, players have always wanted a greater say about how their characters will look as they explore Night City.

The new system will add functionality to how the characters look, allowing players to change the design of their characters without changing their armor.

The new system is sure to benefit players who can now save time and effort. After changing the character designs, they will no longer have to re-equip the armor pieces. The wardrobe system will also lead to the creation of up to six outfits based on the clothes in the player's inventory.

The customization of looks won't end with the wardrobe system, as there will also be brand-new weapons. Patch 1.6 will introduce five melee and six ranged weaponry. Players will have different skins to decorate them, including those that the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime will inspire.

Nibel @Nibellion First look at the first Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty First look at the first Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty https://t.co/m7CkshyBHE

While these are all welcome additions to the game, they aren't exactly the new content players had been expecting. Of course, there will be a new expansion in the form of Phantom Liberty, but it will only arrive in 2023. Moreover, it has also been announced that Cyberpunk 2077's patch 1.6 will be the last significant addition to older-gen consoles.

Fans would have loved to have got some refreshing new content, atleast on the older-generation consoles. Current-generation users will eventually get the substance fans have been seeking for a long time in Cyberpunk 2077.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan