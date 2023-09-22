10 best Technical ability perks to get first in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Cyberpunk 2077’s technical ability perks have seen a massive upgrade in the 2.0 patch. They still affect your proficiency with explosives and tech weapons while dealing with high-end Cyberware. If you’re into hacking, breaking through locks, overriding, and showing off tech expertise in in-game conversations, this is the tree you want to focus on. In most of my playthroughs, it’s where most of my points go. We’ve highlighted some very useful tech perks you should consider grabbing early in the game.

These talents may not work with your preferred way to play the game or build, and that’s perfectly fine. It’s just our selection of what we think some of the best early Technical ability perks in the game happen to be.

10 amazing Technical ability perks to pick up in Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update

10) Glutton for War

Glutton for War perk (Image via CDPR)

One of the best parts of the Technical ability perks in Cyberpunk 2077 is that they focus heavily on Grenades and Health recovery. Glutton for War is a pretty low amount at first, but it has a 5% chance to instantly recharge Health items and grenades after you neutralize an enemy.

Sure, the chance is low, but it’s a tier 1 perk, so you may as well get it. It’s a game-changer when it activates. More grenades mean more damage, and that works great with some of the Engineer skills.

9) All Things Cyber

All Things Cyber perk (Image via CDPR)

Level 1: +10% to all cyberware stat modifiers

+10% to all cyberware stat modifiers Level 2: -20% Cyberware Capacity cost for cyberware in the Integumentary System and Skeleton

I really didn’t do a lot with Cyberware in my earlier playthroughs, but it’s so powerful now, especially now that you can upgrade cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077. Having an increase in overall stats is great. The reduced cost also lets you add much better gear to those two systems of the body as you play. There are quite a few technical ability perks that enhance stats, and we’ll be picking up several of them.

8) Health Freak

Health Freak perk (Image via CDPR)

Level 1: +8% recharge speed for Health Items and grenades

+8% recharge speed for Health Items and grenades Level 2: +1 Health Item charge

+1 Health Item charge Level 3: +150% recharge speed for Health Items outside of combat

I cannot stress enough how important Health Freak is among the Technical ability perks in Cyberpunk 2077. The recharge is certainly nice, but the extra use and the faster recharge speed out of combat are incredible. I’ve had a few moments in my gameplay where this completely saved my life by getting out of combat and hiding for a few moments.

7) Borrowed Time

Borrowed Time perk (Image via CDPR)

Speaking of life-saving Technical ability perks, Cyberpunk 2077’s Borrowed Time is built for those last-ditch, no-hope situations. If you have no charges for your Health Item remaining and are below 25% Health, you receive a 100% instant recharge of one of them so that you can perk yourself back up. It doesn’t appear to have a cooldown in the stat listing either, so don’t be too worried about that.

6) Chrome Constitution

Chrome Constitution perk (Image via CDPR)

It can be a little expensive to fill up your cyberware, but it’s worth it to at least get your Integumentary and Skeleton systems completely slotted out. Doing so gives you a flat 5% damage reduction buff, and that’s always a good thing. Those systems are the ones I tend to focus on first anyway, so this Technical ability perk is great.

5) Chipware Connoisseur

Chipware Connoisseur perk (Image via CDPR)

Now that you can upgrade your cyberware, you will want it to be worthwhile. To do so, you can use this Technical ability perk, which allows you to choose between two stat modifiers when upgrading. When you reach at least Tier 3, you will receive a third option. This allows you to make sure you have a better chance of getting the stats you want on your cyberware parts in Cyberpunk 2077.

4) Driver Update

Drive Update perk (Image via CDPR)

Here’s another boost to your overall stats in Cyberpunk 2077. Driver Update is a Technical ability perk that grants all of your cyberware an additional stat modifier. There’s no downside unless the stat modifier isn’t one you’re crazy about. Either way, it’s a boost to your character. This was one of the perks I focused on right away.

3) Coming in Hot

Coming in Hot perk (Image via CDPR)

I throw a lot of grenades in Cyberpunk 2077. In particular, incendiary grenades to knock people down and set them on fire. The Coming in Hot perk facilitates that nicely. When you have no grenades available, this perk increases the recharge speed by +50% so that you can lob yet another one quickly enough. It partners nicely with the next skill on the list, Demolitions Surplus.

2) Demolitions Surplus

Demolitions Surplus perk (Image via CDPR)

Like the Health Freak perk, Demolitions Surplus is great but doesn’t have several tiers to worry about. Simply unlocking it gives you another grenade charge. Additionally, you have +250% recharge speed for grenades while outside of combat. Consequently, you will almost always have a powerful throwing weapon ready whenever you head back into combat in Cyberpunk 2077. It’s a must-have technical ability in the Pro Tier.

1) License to Chrome

License to Chrome perk (Image via CDPR)

Level 1: +10% to all cyberware stat modifiers

+10% to all cyberware stat modifiers Level 2: +40 Armor

+40 Armor Level 3: Unlocks a new cyberware slot for the Skeleton

One of the downsides to Technical ability perks is there aren’t a lot of them in the early tiers. Several stats have around five or six powers, and tech has four. Thus, we had to go a bit higher for this one to compensate. In addition to the tiers listed above, you gain boosted stats for all Skeleton cyberware. I’m a huge fan of gaining as much as I can out of my cyberware, so License to Chrome is a very important perk to pick up.

Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update added so much to the game. If you want to know what we think of the 2.0 update and the Phantom Liberty expansion, please read our review.