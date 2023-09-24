Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0: Where to find and play Arasaka Tower 3D and Trauma Drama

The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 update introduced two new minigames called Arasaka Tower 3D and Trauma Drama. These arcade games can be played at any given point in the narrative, like Roac Race. However, you will first have to find their locations.

Trauma Drama is a retro platformer, where you play as a Trauma Team and take out enemies while collecting your patients. Arasaka Tower 3D, on the other hand, is a Doom-Inspired boomer shooter where you play as Johnny Silverhand taking out the goons in Arasaka Tower.

While Trauma Drama is pretty easy to find, Arasaka Tower 3D is not. Therefore today’s Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will go over how to find and play both these arcade games in version 2.0.

Where to find Trauma Drama in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0?

As mentioned, Trauma Drama is much easier to find and you will be able to encounter in the Kabuki market itself early on in the narrative.

In the Arcade game, you play as a member of the Trauma Team where you go around killing enemies and rescuing your patients who are close to flatlining. The objective is to reach your client by any means necessary, and the game will often task you to brute force through most of the obstacles.

Where to find Arasaka Tower 3D in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0?

The Doom-inspired arcade game can be found at only one place right now, which is near the Protein Farm fast-travel point in the Night City Badlands. It’s very likely that there are more machines that have this game in other parts of the city, but for now, the community seems to have only found the one mentioned.

To reach it, you will need to make your way to the fast-travel point, and then head for the church in that area. The Arcade cabinet containing Arasaka Tower 3D is inside the church itself.

The arcade game will let you play as Johnny Silverhand, where you go on a murder spree inside Arasak Tower itself. It is a sort of replication of Johnny’s own mission of blowing up the tower. However, he eventually gets caught by Adam Smasher and then tortured by Saburo Arasaka.

The game is heavily inspired by Doom and plays out a great deal like it. It’s a great throwback to enjoy and adds a fair bit of nostalgia to Cyberpunk 2077.

It’s interesting to see that a Perks and Attributes overhaul was not the only thing that was introduced with version 2.0.