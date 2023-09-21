Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: All Shinobi skill progression levels and rewards (2.0)

The Shinobi skill line was recently introduced to the base game and the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion through the 2.0 version update. The skills in the line let you maximize your katana, along with providing buffs and bonuses to your movement. Hence, those going for a katana or a Mantis Blade playstyle will be quite curious about all the skills and bonuses that the line offers.

Today's Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will go over everything you need to know about the Shinobi Skill line and the best ways to max it out.

All Shinobi levels and skill progression rewards in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Shinobi Skills (image via Cyberpunk 2077)

Here is a list of all the levels and rewards under the Shinobi skill line in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty:

Level 5

Increases Movement Speed by 5%

Level 10

-5% Stamina cost from dodging and Dashing

Level 15

+1 Perk point

Level 20

Increases your accuracy for a short time after dodging and Dashing

Level 25

Further increases movement speed by 5%

Level 30

-10% Stamina cost from dodging and Dashing

Level 35

+1 Perk Point

Level 40

Increase Mitigation chance the faster you move

Level 45

+25% damage

Level 50

Air Dashing and sliding will automatically reload 20% of your equipped weapon

Level 55

When attacking from midair or when time is slowed, being low on Stamina will not affect ranged accuracy or melee attack speed.

Level 60

When Sandevistan is active, get +40% crit chance

When Sandevistan is active, you will gain No Stamina Cost for any type of movement

How to increase your Shinobi level fast in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

If you are looking to go the way of the ninja or even the samurai in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, then you might be looking to get your hands on all the Shinobi skills as quickly as possible.

The movement speed and stamina bonuses that it offers are incredible when it comes to making the most of your katana and stealth gameplay, allowing a good deal of gameplay versatility.

Here are some of the ways you will be able to level up your Shinobi skills fast in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

1) The way of the blade

One of the best ways to get experience points in the Shinobi skill line will be to use blades to hack through your enemies. Katanas, Mantis Blades, Knives, and Machetes are some of the best tools in the game to help you rank up your Shinobi skills as quickly as possible.

2) Take out enemies while dodging, sliding, and Dashing

Movement is key when it comes to becoming the best Shinobi in Night City, and you will have to master ways to weave around the battlefield without taking much damage.

Dodging and Dashing (unlocked in the Reflexes Attribute tree) will let you cover distance and dodge enemy attacks while at the same time allowing you to take them out by closing in on them.

This will allow you to get more points in the Shinobi skill line.

Shinobi max level-up skill (image via Cyberpunk 2077)

3) Rely on crouch and crouch-sprinting to take out enemies

Crouch-sprinting is another skill in the Reflexes Attribute tree, and it will allow you to cover a lot of distance quickly, remaining undetected and without making any noise. You can take out enemies while crouch-sprinting, which will provide you XP for the Shinobi skill line.

4) Parkouring and vaulting over obstacles

Vaulting over obstacles and parkouring your way as you explore Night City is another great of gaining more Shinobi XP.

5) Getting Shinobi Skill Shards

Enemies, lockers, and chests might have Shinobi Skill Shards on them. They will provide a direct level-up in the skill line.