Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Hole in the Sky walkthrough

In Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, Hole in the Sky begins right where Dog Eat Dog left off. It’s not going to be an easy mission and will challenge you to deal with some huge waves of enemies if you fail at stealth. But, if you prefer to run and gun, this will be where you shine in CD Projekt RED’s new spy thriller expansion.

While it isn’t a timed mission, there is a sense of urgency, with the Dogtown loyalists converging on President Rosalind Myers’ location almost immediately. It’s a bit of a long haul to the first quest marker, though. So, when you’re ready, start running, as you have a president to save in Cyberpunk 2077's Hole in the Sky.

Note: This walkthrough contains spoilers for this mission in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. Parts of Hole in the Sky can likely be completed in various different ways, but this is the route we took.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Hole in the Sky objectives

Mission objectives

Go to the Crash Site, Go to the Crane

Get onto the Crane Arm, Go to the Wreckage

Find Rosalin Myers

Defeat the Attackers

Hole in the Sky is the second mission of Cyberpunk 2077 and takes place right after Dog Eat Dog. The NUSA’s president, Rosalind Myers, was shot down over Dogtown, and Songbird needs you to go save the day.

It’s worth noting that Cyberpunk 2077’s Hole in the Sky mission is combat-heavy. It’s recommended that you spend some time looking at the new talent trees, set up your build, and stock as much ammo as possible. You will likely need it, depending upon the difficulty you choose.

1) Go to the Crash Site, Go to the Crane

It won't be hard to find the spot - look for the carnage (Image via CD Projekt RED)

The quest marker is highlighted, and you can immediately start off. I couldn’t summon my car in Dogtown until after the chat with Songbird, so I just had to run most of the way to the crash site. You may also be able to take a car from the road.

Upon arriving, you’ll see that you can’t just walk in. Cyberpunk 2077’s second mission wants you to stealth in a bit. Climb up the nearby metal containers to get over the wall and begin the process of getting to the crane.

If you take it slow you can stealth through a fair portion of Hole in the Sky, but I had a sniper rifle and an itchy trigger finger. I began eliminating soldiers almost immediately, which turned it into a killing field.

You could kill your way in likely, but take stealth (Image via CD Project RED)

You have a straight path to the crane in Cyberpunk 2077’s Hole in the Sky mission. Just kill the soldiers in your path until you get there. I took the time to eliminate every one of the troops that were in the area instead of running straight to the crane.

Your pathing may vary. Keep climbing through this area and clearing off any enemy you face. As you get higher into this construction zone, you’ll be instructed to climb some scaffolding. Do so, and you’ll be close to the crane.

2) Get onto the Crane Arm, Go to the Wreckage

You have clear shots - whether you take them or not is up to you (Image via CD Projekt RED)

The next step for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s Hole in the Sky mission is to get down onto the crane arm. You’ll see quite a few more soldiers down on the ground. The numbers just seem to keep growing.

It appears you have another chance to resume being stealthy, but I went the opposite way. I spent some time using my sniper rifle from the perch to take down soldiers before moving ahead. The path is straightforward once again.

You aren't in any rush here, just go through at your own pace (Image via CD Projekt RED)

This section is a long run and gun if you pick up any aggro. It appears that everyone will become alert if even one troop finds you in Hole in the Sky.

At the end of the gauntlet of soldiers, crouch down under an iron beam, and you’ll see the wreckage off in the distance. It’s surrounded, and you’ve got way more enemies to defeat.

Keep cover, and pop out only when it’s safe to shoot it. There are lots of enemies surrounding you, so don’t rush. Take them out and move forward when it’s safe.

3) Find Rosalind Myers

Thankfully, the president asks questions first (Image via CD Projekt RED)

After you’ve killed everyone at the crash site, go into the wreckage. You’ll see a door that you can open, which triggers a scared and angry Rosalind Myers. You’ve found the president and can move on with Hole in the Sky. Cyberpunk 2077’s second mission is almost over, but not without a little more violence.

4) Defeat the Attackers

Don't underestimate these soldiers (Image via CD Projekt RED)

After a brief chat with the president during Hole in the Sky, she is grateful for your help. As you leave the ship, another wave of troops appears. In addition to mini-boss enemies, you’ll also have to fight a small mecha. It deals tons of damage and fires quickly, so keep cover whenever possible.

This isn’t an incredibly challenging wave of soldiers, as you do have a decent amount of cover. Keep pushing forward slowly, aim for weak spots on the mecha when they show up, and get the president to safety.

Once you’ve defeated all the attackers, the next mission, The Spider and the Fly immediately kicks off in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. There’s no chance to rest or stop yet, so save if you need to. If you’d like to read our in-depth analysis of the expansion, you can find the review here.