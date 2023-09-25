Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Get It Together walkthrough

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s sixth mission, Get It Together, is a relatively simple one. Depending on how you’ve treated Mr. Hands so far, it can go much faster than normal. However, if you aren’t keeping up on your side gigs, you’ll have to do some extra footwork. Mr. Hands knows the way into Black Sapphire, in theory, and he could give you the data you need to make the first part of the break-in happen.

You will also receive a wealth of amazing guns in this mission if, for some reason, you lack useful weaponry. In addition, you can also pick up the iconic Her Majesty silenced pistol from Alex. It remains one of my favorite weapons in the game.

Here’s what you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077’s Get It Together mission.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom LIberty Get It Together objectives

Mission Objectives

Call Mr. Hands (Potentially do Side Gigs)

Meet Mr. Hands at Heavy Hearts, Enter Code 2589 at the Elevator, Talk to Mr. Hands

Leave the Club, Call Reed with the Data

Meet Reed at The Moth, Follow Reed

Talk to Reed and Alex

Grab some guns (Optional), Examine the contents of the Box

1) Call Mr. Hands (Potentially do Side Gigs)

Help Mr. Hands, and he'll help you (Image via CDPR)

Depending on how you played so far, Get It Together can start differently in Cyberpunk 2077. In my personal playthrough, I completed all Mr. Hands side gigs as they showed up, such as Waiting for Dodger. If you’re already friendly with Mr. Hands, he’ll be glad to give you the info - wait a few hours and meet him at Heavy Hearts.

Otherwise, you’re going to need to complete some jobs for him first - three, to be exact. Do these, reach out, and you can proceed as normal. None of the tasks are especially difficult, thankfully.

We’ve covered some of them, such as the above and Treating Symptoms. No matter what, head to Heavy Hearts as a part of Get It Together when it’s time in Cyberpunk 2077.

2) Meet Mr. Hands at Heavy Hearts, Use Elevator Code 2589, Talk to Mr. Hands

Mr. Hands gives the breakdown on Kurt Hansen and Dogtown (Image via CDPR)

Now that you have proven your worth to Mr. Hands wait a few hours, then head to the Heavy Hearts club and use the appropriate Elevator Code. It takes you up to his penthouse, where you will finally see what Mr. Hands looks like in Cyberpunk 2077. It turns out he wants Kurt Hansen out of power, and the Get It Together mission is just what he needs.

Mr. Hands sees himself as the future of Dogtown. He can’t secure his foothold once and for all until Kurt is out of the way and someone more pliable is on the throne of this wartorn region of Night City. After a nice, long chat, he’ll give you what you came for.

3) Leave the Club, Call Reed with the Data

This mission's very nearly over (Image via CDPR)

Upon leaving the club, you can chat with Solomon Reed on the phone at your leisure. If you have other things to do in Cyberpunk 2077, do them now before moving on with Get It Together. The next few missions connect together, and there’s not a lot of breathing room. Take this time, if you need it, then head to The Moth.

4) Meet Reed at The Moth, Follow Reed

There's a bit of exposition coming your way (Image via CDPR)

You’ll explain to Reed at The Moth why you’re involved in this in the first place as a part of Get It Together. The Relic’s killing V, and so they need a way out - Songbird is offering just that. He’ll also explain more about his backstory and that he was betrayed at the FIA.

After the conversation, you’ll take an elevator down to a secret staging area - a base of operations for the next mission. This is where you’ll do the last preparations before you dive into the next area of Cyberpunk 2077 - quite literally.

5) Talk to Reed and Alex

Solomon Reed's situation is definitely complicated (Image via CDPR)

The next step of Get It Together involves more plot and backstory. You’ll learn about Solomon Reed, and you’ll go over the plan. Alex has a wetsuit for you that will withstand the toxic waters you’re about to brave. From there, you’ll sneak into the Black Sapphire in Cyberpunk 2077 and put on a snazzy suit.

6) Grab some guns (Optional), Examine the contents of The Box

Don't forget to load up on guns (Image via CDPR)

Now that you have a plan and a suit take some time to run around this part of the area and grab as many guns as you need/want. You can sell some of these later, but they came in handy for the mission. You’ll also find plenty of bullets, in case you didn’t load up before.

Finally, Alex gives you her personal side arm, Her Majesty. It’s an incredible silenced pistol and one that you should definitely consider using, especially if you have points in the Cool stat, for pistol-related skills.

This concludes Get It Together in Cyberpunk 2077. The next mission is You Know My Name, which is a lengthy sequence where you break into and get out of the Black Sapphire - hopefully in one piece.