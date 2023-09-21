10 best Cool perks to get first in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update brings some amazing Cool perks to the game. This is true for each of V’s stats. Depending on what your stat max is, you will gain access to more and more perks, which you unlock points for as you level up. This allows you to focus your stats where you want, while also getting useful talents, instead of generic nonsense. Each one of these is useful, but we went through the list of them to find the ones that are potentially the most important to unlock first.

However, depending on your play style, this may vary. If, for example, you’re opting for a throwing weapon gameplay style, you’re going to want to go down that branch of the Cool tree in Cyberpunk 2077.

Note: This article contains no spoilers for Phantom Liberty and is the only content you can see in the 2.0 update.

Which Cool perks to pick up first in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s 2.0 update

10) Feline Footwork

Feline Footwork perk (Image via CDPR)

One of the more important Cool skills in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0, it’s also a tier 1 cool skill. You can get this almost immediately. When crouching, you gain +15% movement speed, and +15% Mitigation Chance.

For those who don’t know, Mitigation Chance is a percentage chance to reduce incoming damage by your current Mitigation Strength. In my case, at this point, it was 50%, which made me incredibly durable in long fights.

9) Ninjutsu

Ninjutsu perk (Image via CDPR)

Level 1: +15% crouch move speed.

Level 2: +15% Mitigation Chance when crouched.

Level 3: Unlocks sprint crouching.

A Phenom level Cool skill, Ninjitsu has three tiers, each one more useful than the last. You combine this with Feline Footwork to have 30% Mitigation right off the bat (at level 2). Faster movement speed while crouching is also amazing.

The best part, though, for this Cyberpunk 2077 skill is sprinting while crouching. You just hit L3 while crouching and you’ll zoom across maps. It consumes Stamina, but it does allow you to move silently.

8) Killer Instinct

Killer Instinct perk (Image via CDPR)

One of the more appealing early Cyberpunk 2077 Cool perks, Killer Instinct is great for knives and axes, which not everyone uses, but more importantly, Silenced Guns. When not in combat, these weapons deal +25% damage and also provide a preview of the estimated damage you’ll do.

As a fan of the silenced pistol, it really saved me a ton of time not having to fight everyone in a room at once.

7) Gag Order

Gag Order perk (Image via CDPR)

Sometimes, an enemy will turn around right as you go to silently take them down in Cyberpunk 2077. In this instance, the Cool perk Gag Order lets you attack them quickly, to delay detection. You could, in theory, use this to defeat an enemy without alerting anyone if you hit hard enough.

6) Focus

Focus perk (Image via CDPR)

Level 1: +10% Headshot and Weakspot damage.

Level 2: Unlocks “Focus Mode”.

The first level of this Cyberpunk 2077 Cool perk is simple enough - more damage from headshots and weakspots. You definitely want this for any build. However, Focus automatically activates when you aim at Full Stamina.

This means you use no Stamina when shooting, but when it’s over, you lose 40 Stamina. That’s the only real downside, but there are plenty of Focus perks you can pick up to make it better still.

5) Road Warrior

Road Warrior perk (Image via CDPR)

While personally, I don’t do a lot of vehicular combat in Cyberpunk 2077, being able to slow time while driving, and Kerenzikov to be activated while aiming/handbraking simultaneously is incredible.

If you’re a skilled drifter, you can drift and get a +25% extra damage. You also get this while airborne, so you can slow time, take aim, and deliver destruction to your enemies.

4) Quick Getaway

Quick Getaway perk (Image via CDPR)

Stealth is going to be your ally in some cases during Cyberpunk 2077 2.0. This Cool perk gives you +10% movement speed after neutralizing an enemy while not being detected.

It lasts 30 seconds, or until you’re detected. It can stack twice, and further stacks reset the duration. In theory, you can keep the movement speed almost indefinitely, as long as you aren’t ever detected.

3) Serpentine

Serpentine perk (Image via CDPR)

I’ve talked a lot about Mitigation in this list, for Cyberpunk 2077 Cool perks. This perk is connected to Ninjutsu, so you need that level 3 perk first. You receive an additional +30% Mitigation Chance while crouch sprinting.

While you’re dealing with a large group of enemies, you can move around quickly without as much stress as when it comes to incoming damage.

2) Creeping Death

Creeping Death perk (Image via CDPR)

One of my personal favorite Cool perks, Creeping Death, is connected to one of the new Relic abilities, Optical Camo. But you can also use it while undetected. That makes it still useful in the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update before the expansion hits.

While either of those prerequisites is met, taking out an enemy grants +15% Health, +15% Stamina, and +10% Movement speed for 6s. It’s an excellent way to keep your stats topped up while sneaking around.

1) Vanishing Act

Vanishing Act perk (Image via CDPR)

Vanishing Act is easily one of the best Cool perks in Cyberpunk 2077. This one also works with Optical Camo, which will activate when you crouch-sprint or slide. You still use your charge of this ability upon activation, though. As this is one of the new Relic abilities, we will not go into further details at this time.

There are several other, high-tier, powerful Cool perks in Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update, but these are the low-to-mid-tier abilities that are worth focusing on early in your gameplay. You can also learn more about the 2.0 update here.