Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Health, Regeneration, Armor, and Stamina explained (2.0)

How Health, Armor, and Stamina work in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Libery and version 2.0 has remained the same from previous versions of the game, to an extent. However, there have been some tweaks made to these features that make them work a bit differently than how they used to, and the Attributes and Perks that influence them.

Hence, it’s not all that surprising why there are many in the community who are looking to know more about some of the new character features that have made their way to 2.0 before starting the new version.

Hence, today’s Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will go over everything you will need to know about Health, Armor, and Stamina in 2.0.

How does Health work in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)?

Health and Stamina regen (image via Cyberpunk 2077)

Health measures the total amount of vitality that you have in the game and translates into the amount of damage that you will be able to take before you die.

The Maximum Health of your character will automatically increase once you level up. However, there are many that you will be able to invest in. in order to raise your max HP.

The more straightforward way will be to invest in the Body Attribute and unlock the Perks that allow you to increase your health.

The next will be to unlock the skills in the Solo progression tree. Some of the rank rewards offer HP.

Unlock and equip new cyberware that provides more HP.

Equip armaments that increase your maximum HP.

How does Health Regeneration work in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)?

Health regeneration is when you gain back your missing HP after meeting a certain condition. The game will automatically allow V to get her missing health back once she leaves combat. However, to be able to get health regeneration while inside combat, here is what you are required to do:

Unlock the Painkiller perk from the Body attribute line. It will let you automatically recover a percentage of your missing health over time.

Use consumables like Health Injectors and food. Depending on the item you are using, the amount of health recovered over time will differ.

Taking a shower in V’s apartment will also provide you with the ability to have Health Regeneration during combat. However, that is a temporary buff.

How does Armor work in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)?

Armor will help reduce the amount of damage that you will take from direct hits. Leveling up will not automatically improve your armor rating in the game. Hence, to be able to have an easier time in the late game, you will need to improve your armor by doing the following:

Get Cyberware implants that will give you a lot of armor. However, make sure to not get implants that just focus on armor, as that sort of cyberware only works for tank builds, like a Gorilla Arms set-up.

Unlocking more skills in the Engineer line will also give V passive armor. So try using grenades and Tech Weapons when possible to level up that skill.

Unlock perks in the Technical Ability Attribute line that will offer some armor bonuses as well as well.

Stamina features (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

How does Stamina work in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)?

Stamina is the amount of endurance that V has in the game. You will be able to improve how much your stamina depletes and regenerates per action by the use of certain Cyberware and unlocking perks in the Reflexes Attribute. Some consumables will also provide a boost to your Stamina regeneration speed.

Here are some things you will need to know about how Stamina works in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty:

Movements like dash, jump, dodge, and sprint will use Stamina.

Stamina will regenerate after some time but the rate of regeneration will depend on your Cyberware, unlocked perks, and the type of weapon you are carrying. Heavier weapons will give lower Stamina regen rates.

The lower your stamina gets the lower will be your accuracy with ranged weapons. You will be missing more shots if the enemy is further away.

The lower your Stamina gets, the less damage will you be doing with melee attacks. The attack speed of melee attacks will be significantly slower as well.

Stamina management is made even more important in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, as almost every action in the game uses it now.