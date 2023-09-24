Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: How to start the DLC

With the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion right around the corner, players are quite excited to finally get their hands on the DLC and explore everything that the new district, Dogtown, has to offer. With Phantom Liberty, there will be a new set of main quests that players will have to follow as they meet former FIA agents and eventually face off against Kurt Hansen, the leader of Dogtown.

Ahead of Phantom Liberty’s release, the RPG got a 2.0 version update which drastically improved the game and introduced a significant number of overhauls to a lot of the existing systems. From Attributes to Perks, there have been many changes and players are now getting more options for how they want to build their character.

Hence, it’s not all that surprising why there are many in the community who are curious about how they can start Phantom Liberty and if they should be playing the game from the beginning or starting right off with the DLC.

How to start the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC

When the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC finally releases, you will be able to start the expansion in three ways:

1) Start a new save and reach the point when Phantom Liberty becomes available.

You can start a new game and then reach the start of Act 2 and only then will Phantom Liberty be available for you. This is because the quest that you kick off will encounter the Voodoo Boys, and that only happens once you round out Evelyn Parker’s questline.

After encountering the Voodoo Boys in Pacifica and having dealt with them, you will then receive a beckon to Dogtown, and as soon as you accept it, you will start the Phantom Liberty expansion.

2) Directly start Phantom Liberty

You can directly skip to the Phantom Liberty DLC from the Cyberpunk 2077 main menu screen. Upon selecting it, you will get to create a character and then log into the expansion right away. However, you will have Attribute and Perk points pre-allocated.

You will be able to make a separate save here and then enjoy Phantom Liberty and the base content.

3) Start your previous/old save which has till Act 1 completed

The next option is to start from a save which already has till Act 1 completed. If you have already completed Evelyn’s side quest and dealt with the Voodoo Boys as soon as you've loaded the save, then you will automatically get a call that will start the Phantom Liberty expansion.

Should you restart Cyberpunk 2077 or play directly from Phantom Liberty?

Especially because of the 2.0 version update, it’s highly recommended that players start their journey all over again in Cyberpunk 2077.

While they can skip directly to Phantom Liberty or use an old save if they want to, the massive changes made to the game in terms of combat and open-world features are best experienced when playing the game from the start as Cyberpunk 2077 feels like a completely different title from its previous versions.