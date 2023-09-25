Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty I've Seen That Face Before walkthrough

After Birds with Broken Wings in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, it’s time for I've Seen That Face Before. The previous mission had you get the technology that would let you impersonate one of the two netrunners, now that you have their imprint. The hard part is finding the actual netrunners in question. We have to disable them to take their place, so we’re going to scout out their vehicle, take control of it, and then solve the problem of the red-headed twins.

I've Seen That Face Before is a short, but very important mission which shows that Solomon Reed is incredibly serious, and will do anything it takes to complete his mission. It could inform decisions you make later in Cyberpunk 2077, depending on how you feel about what he does.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty I've Seen That Face Before objectives

Mission objectives:

Call Reed, Go to the Vantage Point.

Scan vehicles at the intersection.

Intercept the Netrunner's car, Go to the car.

Wait for the right moment to take over the car, Drive to the meeting point.

Get Out, Talk to Reed, Download Cynosure Mainframe access codes from Aurore.

Get in the car, activate imprint.

1) Call Reed, Go to the Vantage Point

It's time to wait and lurk. (Image via CDPR)

After a short conversation with Reed, I've Seen That Face Before will begin in Cyberpunk 2077. This requires you to head to a specific vantage point that he tells you to head to. It’s easy to spot and only requires you to climb a little bit of orange scaffolding. Get there, and wait until nighttime, when the real part of the mission begins.

2) Scan vehicles at the intersection

It won't take too long for the twins to appear. (Image via CDPR)

You’ll sit in the dark, scanning cars as they come in from the right for Cyberpunk 2077’s I've Seen That Face Before. Just scan every single one, and the right one shows up, eventually. It’s going to feel like forever, but it’s not a challenging part of the mission. Once it shows up and you scan it, head back down.

3) Intercept the Netrunner’s car, go to the car

The target's car isn't too far away. (Image via CDPR)

Pick your favorite car in Cyberpunk 2077 and speed off into the night to take on the next part of I've Seen That Face Before. Head to where the car is parked, and have a quick chat with Reed.

After admiring the car, you’ll hop in the trunk and jack into its CPU. If you have a high enough technical ability, you can do some extra hacking to make things easier when you take control of the car. If you don’t have this, don’t worry about it. That’s how I played this mission out, however.

4) Wait for the right moment to take over, drive to the meeting point

Don't let them keep control. (Image via CDPR)

As the twins are driving around, just wait and watch them chat with one another. You’ll be given a prompt to take over the car, and this will let you drive it to the right place. I had a very hard time keeping control of the car during I’ve Seen Your Face Before. They are going to try and take control again, so get to the meeting place fast.

5) Get Out, Talk to Reed, Download Cynosure Mainframe codes from Aurore

You won't change their minds - grab the codes. (Image via CDPR)

The next part of Cyberpunk 2077’s mission sees both Netrunners executed in cold blood. Reed will make a joke that tying them up just doesn’t work. After the conversation with him and with Alex, you can download the codes. It’s really a simple matter. It’s all about how you feel about what Alex and Solomon Reed did.

6) Get in the car, activate imprint

Get in disguise and get on the road. (Image via CDPR)

To wrap up I've Seen That Face Before in Cyberpunk 2077, hop in the car, activate the imprint, and drive off into the night. That will trigger the next mission, Firestarter. At this point, you can’t stop to do other side gigs like Waiting for Dodger, so make sure you are prepared for the long haul.

The story is really starting to become intense after I've Seen That Face Before in Cyberpunk 2077. However, if you want to know how we feel about the game, you can check out our in-depth analysis and review here.