Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Lucretia My Reflection walkthrough

Cyberpunk 2077’s Lucretia My Reflection mission begins as soon as you defeat the Chimera mecha boss. This is one of the longer missions in the game, though much of that is lore dumping and learning about the current situation. It’s also the mission where we’re first introduced to Solomon Reed, a man, who by all accounts should be dead. It turns out he was just deep undercover, though. President Myers needs his help, and once the two of you are safe, that search can begin.

As with all Cyberpunk 2077 missions, Lucretia My Reflection can likely be completed in several ways. This is the route I took, where there was very little stealth, and mostly killing anyone that wouldn’t get me noticed by the cops. This mission will likely take less time if you’re not stuck and confused in areas like I was.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Lucretia My Reflection objectives and walkthrough

Mission objectives:

Take the Chimera’s Core (Optional), Talk to Myers.

Find an entrance to the subway tunnels, lead through subway tunnels (Optional: Talk to Johnny).

Take the Elevator to the 8th Floor, Walk to the Hideout.

Scan to find a way to restore power, Scan your surroundings to find a working battery.

Talk to Myers, Have a Beer (Optional), Eliminate the Threat.

Go to Myers, Choose to Swear or Not.

Head to Capitan Caliente Restaraunt, Find an entrance.

Head to the Basketball Court, Head to the Black Thorton, Defeat Hansen's Agents.

Enter the Hideout, Talk to Myers and Reed, Look for extra gigs in Dogtown (Optional), Wait two days for Reed's Call.

1) Take the Chimera’s Core (Optional), Talk to Myers

Grab the core and move on out of here. (Image via CDPR)

Easy enough, you can pick up the Chimera Core after you defeat the boss during Spider and the Fly, then have a chat with President Myers. I never did figure out what the core was for, but I grabbed it. To push this Cyberpunk 2077 mission forward, you’ll need to get out of this area, and onto the surface. It’s a short step, but it’s where Lucretia My Reflection begins.

2) Find an entrance to the subway tunnels, lead through subway tunnels (Optional: Talk to Johnny)

Don't forget to load up on ammo first. (Image via CDPR)

Before you can leave, you need to find the exit. You will find a door that can be activated on a huge metal container on the right side of the room. Before that though, head up the stairs and loot all the ammo you care to grab.

There’s never a time when ammo is bad in Cyberpunk 2077. Continue on with Lucretia My Reflection by heading into the container and navigating through the subway tunnels.

The subway tunnels are brief and straightforward, which gives the two characters plenty of time to chat. Interact with the president and lead her safely through. At best, you’ll have a few cameras you can choose to turn off.

Johnny Silverhand's as acerbic as ever (Image via CDPR)

You’ll also have a chance to learn more about Johnny Silverhand, so take the time to find out what happened when he disappeared, due to Songbird’s influence. In addition, there’s also a fork in the road.

I took the right path, which led me out of the Subway. There’s also plenty of stuff to loot in the tunnels, so take your time and grab whatever you need for this leg of Lucretia My Reflection.

3) Take the Elevator to the 8th Floor, Walk to the Hideout

Don't forget this important scan. (Image via CDPR)

At the end, you’ll find an elevator to take, which will carry you to the 8th floor of this new building. At the top, you’ll also see one of the Tarot Cards that are spraypainted all throughout Night City, so make sure to scan it.

The walk isn’t very far, but you’ll find a door that can be opened to a bombed-out apartment in Cyberpunk 2077. This will be your new hideout for this portion of the game. However, there’s a problem. It has no power. So the next step of Lucretia My Reflection is to get power.

4) Scan to find a way to restore power, Scan your surroundings to find a working battery

The drone's near the bathroom in Lucretia My Reflection. (Image via CDPR)

First, head to the huge generator battery in the room and try to activate it for this step of Lucretia My Reflection. You’ll need another battery to slot into the nearby battery holder. However, it could be anywhere in this dark room. I spent a long time trying to figure this out, scanning everything in the room. The easiest way, after searching for quite a while, was to head to the President.

Near where she’s changing clothes in Cyberpunk 2077, you can scan a drone sitting on a table. This has a battery you can remove, to progress this mission further. Bring it back to the generator, turn it on, and now you have light.

5) Talk to Myers, Have a Beer (Optional), Eliminate the Threat

It's not every day you can have a beer with the President. (Image via CDPR)

Once again, you’ll have a lengthy conversation with President Myers in Cyberpunk 2077. She’ll invite you to have a beer, but it’s up to you whether you have it or not. There’s no harm in it, so have a beer and a chat. Eventually, people will break into the room, looking for something to steal.

The President becomes very trigger-happy, and thus, a fight breaks out. It’s only two scavs, so they’re easy to put down and store somewhere out of the way. It’s a pretty ruthless moment from Myers, though in Cyberpunk 2077.

6) Go to Myers, Choose to Swear or Not

You don't have to swear, but it's interesting. (Image via CDPR)

The next conversation in Lucretia My Reflection has a few choices attached to it. Ultimately, I chose to swear the oath to serve the FIA, but it does not appear that you have to. The coin will be useful to identify you to Reed in Cyberpunk 2077.

I recorded both taking the oath and choosing not to, and they both led to the exact same scenario - heading to meet Reed. The conversation the two have, and the chat you have with Johnny Silverhand also changes, depending on what you do here.

It’s a very interesting conversation, but the real question is if the FIA is going to strap a leash to V or not after Lucretia My Reflection.

7) Head to Capitan Caliente Restaraunt, Find an entrance

This door is incredibly dangerous; watch for mines. (Image via CDPR)

This was another tricky part of the current Cyberpunk 2077 mission. I really looked too hard for the entrance, after exploring the entire building the game points you to. The easiest way to find it is to head to the Stims dealer outside (he yells about his Stims every time you walk nearby), and you’ll see an entrance off around the corner.

For this part of Lucretia My Reflection, You can either break in or use tech. I used tech because I didn’t have the strength to force the door. However, be careful as there are mines strapped to the door. Disable or shoot them from a distance and move in. This building isn’t much of a threat, but it is confusing.

Who ya gonna call? (Image via CDPR)

In the back left corner of this building in Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll see a set of shelves, with a blue briefcase/chest on it. It also has what looks like a line extending behind it. If you’re near it, you’ll see a magnifying glass on the minimap. Push it out of the way.

Make the call, and you’ll eventually get Solomon Reed on the line using the code 0931. He’ll point you to Lucretia My Reflection’s next destination: A basketball court. Do what he says, and head to the place.

8) Head to the Basketball Court, Head to the Black Thorton, Defeat Hansen's goons

Reed is a very serious man. (Image via CDPR)

Lucretia My Reflection gives you another chance to chat with Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077. You learn more about what he was before he became a musician, and what his life was like. You’ll then get a gun poked into your back, and instructions to head up the path to a vehicle. Do as instructed, and then take the ride with Solomon Reed.

He’ll drive to where you have the President stashed but sadly, things don’t quite go as planned here. A group of Kurt Hansen’s goons wait for you, so take them out with Reed’s help. They aren’t anyone special, but they are stopping you from getting to the president.

9) Enter the Elevator, Enter the Hideout, Talk to Myers and Reed

After a chat with the President, wrap Lucretia My Reflection up in Cyberpunk 2077. (Image via CDPR)

Return to the hideout in Cyberpunk 2077, and you’ll have a nice, long chat with both Myers and Reed. They’ll get things going for this next part of the mission, and you even have a chance to ask the president out on a date. Might as well.

Solomon Reed informs you that it’s going to take some time before you can proceed, so go hang out, and get some work until he calls you. Leave the building, and this wraps up the mission, in a sense.

You can go get a few side gigs in for Mr. Hands, or you can just fast-forward time. It’s up to you. It’s worth it to invest time with Mr. Hands, though. He’s going to be helpful later.

Completing Lucretia My Reflection will begin the next part of Cyberpunk 2077, The Damned. In this next mission, we’ll meet another one of our allies, Alex, who may be romanceable during the course of this expansion.