Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty The Damned walkthrough

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s mission The Damned sees Solomon Reed reach out for help. Alex, a former ally, needs to be persuaded to join the team for this rescue operation. However, she’s not keen on joining at first. After a little smooth talking, the next step will be finding the Voodoo Boys’ member Slider. That was the hardest part of the mission—simply dealing with the base. During our initial playthrough, it bugged out, causing more time to be wasted than normal.

However, there are multiple ways in, and we’ll cover these options for you. This is an important mission, and we’ll see some more of Solomon Reed’s backstory. Not everyone is thrilled to see him come back. Here’s what you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s The Damned.

Mission objectives for Cyberpunk 2077’s The Damned

Mission objectives

Go to the Moth Bar

Talk to Alex, Talk to Reed

Talk to Alex and Reed

Talk to Johnny

Meet with Reed near Slider's hideout, follow Reed

Get into Slider's base: Through the Front, take Out Guards, find Slider

Get into Slider's base: Sneak in, take out guards, find Slider

Talk to Slider

Leave the Hideout with Reed

1) Go to The Moth Bar

At first, you're welcome in this bar (Image via CDPR)

Lucretia My Reflection leads into The Damned, in Cyberpunk 2077. After your chat with Reed, he’ll direct you to The Moth Bar, which is pretty easy to find. Find it on your map and head there, where the bartender will make some small talk with you. However, turns out, she’s got tech that changes her body type. You’ll quickly learn that this is Alex, the person Solomon Reed’s looking for.

She’s not exactly thrilled that either of you are here. With Daphne, Alex’s demeanor changes, and the two talk about their tragic backstory. Reed chose not to tell Alex the truth behind his cover story, and it’s been quite a few years.

2) Talk to Alex, Talk to Reed

Alex didn't appreciate Reed's treachery (Image via CDPR)

Take it upon yourself to go chat with Alex separately, and you’ll have a nice, long dialogue. This could be the beginning of romancing this character. Unfortunately, my playthrough did not net a relationship with Alex, but it came fairly close toward the end of the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion. About half of The Damned is talking with Alex and Reed, and the other part is busting through a Voodoo Boys’ lair.

So, wrap things up with Alex first. She’s looking to get out of this life and have a nice, comfy retirement somewhere. If Reed can help her with that, she’s in. After your conversation, head inside to briefly chat with Solomon Reed before moving on to the next step. Which, coincidentally, is more talking.

The Voodoo Boys have what we need (Image via CDPR)

Before we can proceed, Alex says that we need a netrunner. Particularly someone who spends all their time going through teraflops of data. Thankfully, there’s someone we can use among the Voodoo Boys—Slider. It’s not going to be easy to get to him, though.

The Voodoo Boys aren’t going to willingly just let us in and chat with one of their own. Head out when you’re ready, but talk with Johnny first for this part of Cyberpunk 2077’s The Damned.

3) Talk to Johnny

Johnny laments and complains, and then you move on (Image via CDPR)

Before you take off, Cyberpunk 2077’s The Damned mission gives some exposition on Johnny Silverhand. He talks about meaningless gestures like the tree where everyone lights a candle for the departed. He then brings up Alex and Solomon and how their newly rekindled alliance is doomed to failure.

You don’t have to sit through the whole conversation, but it’s worth listening to. Although Johnny's a bit doom and gloom, he makes a good point in that Solomon Reed could have spilled the truth, and the two could have remained friends. When you’re ready, head to the next quest marker for Cyberpunk 2077’s The Damned mission.

4) Meet with Reed near Slider’s Hideout, follow Reed

You have a choice to make - save first (Image via CDPR)

Show up and wait, and then you’ll both walk up to the hideout. After a brief exchange, you’ll have some options ahead of you. With enough Body, you can just recommend brute forcing your way in. Otherwise, it’s either talk it out or sneak in.

Both routes, for me, ultimately ended in violence, but going through the front door glitched for me the first time. Below, I’ll go over both routes briefly, but either way, you’re likely going to clean up the Voodoo Boy’s presence and head through the server area right to where Slider is.

5) Get into Slider’s Base: Front Door, Take out Guards, Find Slider

Make your own way in for this Cyberpunk 2077 mission (Image via CDPR)

There isn’t a lot of diplomacy to be had in the Voodoo Boys. Perhaps I picked the wrong dialogue choice for this step of The Damned. It led to an almost immediate firefight. You’ll be set up by a swarm of Voodoo Boys, but you also have another objective during this fight: Destroy the server.

In the center of the room, there are four panels you can either quickhack or simply shoot. Finish this task while also dealing with the various enemies in the room. When this glitched for me, I had one enemy spawn out of bounds that no amount of searching could find. You’ll see that in the footage above.

The enemies in this area aren’t especially challenging, but there are quite a lot of them. Thankfully, Solomon Reed is here to help during this Cyberpunk 2077 mission. When you’ve dispatched all the goons and looted to your heart’s content, head down to the main area and walk into the longer hallway. Toward the end, you’ll find Slider, then progress through The Damned.

6) Get into Slider’s Base: Sneak In, Take out Guards, Find Slider

Climb to freedom (Image via CDPR)

If you recommend taking a look around, Reed will point out he saw an air vent that we could, in theory, crawl into. There’s a locked door in the path to your right, and it can only be circumvented with a 17 Body stat. Otherwise, you have to keep searching for a way in to proceed with Cyberpunk 2077's The Damned.

Head back outside and turn right. You’ll see a platform you can climb onto, which will have several more platforms. Climb up these and drop down into the Voodoo Boys’ base. Now you’re behind that locked door. Open it for Solomon and proceed with The Damned. You can head upstairs and sneak your way through, but there is a guard posted.

That’s where I went wrong and got spotted. You can, in theory, sneak your way through this, but it’s not easy. It’s more satisfying to go in guns blazing at this point. No matter what you do for this Cyberpunk 2077 mission, head to the long hallway and find Slider.

7) Talk to Slider

Perhaps Slider has the info we need (Image via CDPR)

This is a very important conversation, so I’m going to let it be light on spoiling. If you want to watch it, it’s in the video above. Solomon Reed and V want Slider to find out what happened the day of the airplane crash, and he has the answers you seek, in theory. Cyberpunk 2077’s The Damned mission can get stressful at this point.

You’ll have to make some very fast decisions on whether you reply or not. This is when we learn that someone has messed with The Blackwall, Netwatch’s firewall that keeps rogue AIs out of Night City’s internet.

There’s a chance that Slider may be spared during this mission, but it seemed to me his fate was sealed either way. It looked like we had a chance during The Damned to save him. The most important thing is that the next step is to head to The Black Sapphire and crash Hansen’s party after The Damned concludes.

8) Leave the Hideout with Reed

Getting into the Black Sapphire will be tricky in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CDPR)

Depending on how things went coming into this base for The Damned, you might have to fight a few more Voodoo Boys on the way out. Either way, get out of the base and have one final chat with Reed. He’ll ask what Songbird told you, leading us to find a way into Black Sapphire.

Get It Together is the next mission of Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion. It appears that it will be easier to get into Black Sapphire if you’ve spent some time working alongside Mr. Hands. If you want to know our in-depth thoughts on the game, you can find it in our review.