Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty The Spider and the Fly walkthrough

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s third mission, Spider and the Fly, is mostly about staying out of the enemy's way. You will still have to fight, but the majority of it remains unseen. In fact, the first major boss of this expansion, the Chimera shows up at the end, so it’s worth being prepared for. V has President Myers in tow. Between him and Songbird, they need to get her out of the line of fire and into a safe space.

There aren’t a lot of those in Dogtown, unfortunately. The first part, though, is to just get away from the BARGHEST troops. Spider and the Fly isn't a lengthy mission, but there are a lot of plot elements to pay attention to as you try to find safety.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Spider and the Fly objectives

Mission objectives

Lead Myers to safety, Talk to Myers

Help Myers Remove the Tracker, Hide from the Drone, Talk to Myers, Escort Myers

Find the Fusebox in the utility room, Reset the Fusebox, Take the Elevator to the upper floor

Escort Myers, Connect to the Access Point to allow Songbird to distract the Drone

Escort Myers, Take the BARGHEST Car (Optional), Reach the building without being spotted by patrols

Take the Elevator, Go through the Expo, Open the Door, Enter the Elevator

Get Ready to Fight, Fight Off Hansen's Soldiers

Flee the Chimera, Survive against the Chimera until the elevator arrives

Defeat the Chimera, Jump onto Chimera and finish it off

1) Lead Myers to safety, talk to Myers

It's a long walk and a lot of elevators to see Myers to safety (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Right after Hole in the Sky concludes, you’ll begin Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty mission Spider and the Fly. Most of this mission is just guiding Myers around and keeping her safe as you try to get somewhere secure. There’s a lot of walking and hiding in it. So, get on the road, chat with the president, and lift the grate until you get inside.

You’ll have the first of several chats with the NUSA’s President in this section as you get closer to the next objective. In addition, you will need to follow her around. She seems to know where she’s going for now, or at least is pretending to.

This part of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is quite straightforward. She also talks about Kurt Hansen, who runs Dogtown, and is likely behind this attack on the president.

2) Help Myers remove the Tracker, Hide from the Drone, Escort Myers to safety

It suddenly becomes clear why everyone knew where we were at all times in the previous Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty mission - the president has a tracker in her neck.

She will ask you to cut it out of her neck and rip it free, so go ahead and do it as your next objective in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty's Spider and the Fly. You won't have a lot of time between this and a huge drone taking to the sky. Get down behind cover and wait for it to leave.

This will lead to another chat with Myers. We’ll also hear from Songbird, who says we need to get to the top of the building. It’s time to begin the escort mission. Unlike most games, President Myers can fight back, and she doesn’t seem to have a health bar. Keep an eye on her anyway, though.

3) Find the Fusebox in the utility room, Reset the Fusebox, Take the Elevator to the upper floor

You’ll walk through the hall and into the next room. Sadly, this open room has an elevator that is out of service. The nearby Utility room has the fusebox you need to reset as a part of Spider and the Fly. Thankfully, this objective is easy to spot in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

Follow the path into the next room and into a tiny hallway. Climb into the next room, and you’ll see the fusebox on the wall. Just tinker with it and head back to the elevator to ride to the next floor.

4) Escort Myers, Connect to the Access Point to allow Songbird to distract the Drone

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty's drones are serious business (Image via CDPR)

As you get to the next floor, that massive drone is back, hovering outside and looking for both you and the president. There’s an access point nearby, though, and Songbird says she can use it to distract the Drone.

However, I got spotted way before I reached the access point in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. Instead, I just had to shoot the Drone down, which wasn’t a terrible task.

On harder difficulties, this could be life and death during Spider and the Fly. This also led to a few BARGHEST soldiers finding us, but they weren’t difficult either.

5) Escort Myers, Take the BARGHEST Car (Optional), Reach the building without being spotted by patrols

That car is the optional objective for Spider and the Fly (Image via CDPR)

You’re so close to the building's exit now. Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s current mission will see you fighting a small gauntlet of BARGHEST soldiers to complete this leg of Spider and the Fly. You have lots of cover, so toss some grenades and defeat them however you see fit.

There’s an optional objective, too. You can take their car, seen in the above image, and drive more or less to safety.

I did this; however, I accidentally drove it down the cliff instead. While that did keep me off the radar of the enemy, I had to run the rest of the way to the next location.

6) Take the Elevator, Go through the Expo, Open the Door, Enter the Elevator

Just hang tight with the president a bit more for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty's Spider and the Fly (Image via CDPR)

Once in the parking garage for Spider and the Fly, you’ll want to enter another elevator - you will see a few of those in this Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty mission. You’ll ride the elevator and have another chat with President Myers.

Make your way through the expo, taking the time to loot all the rooms. Once you get to the objective marker, if you went too fast, you’ll have to wait for President Myers to catch up.

We’re almost to the hard section of Spider and the Fly, that’s for sure. Sadly, the elevator isn’t working when you press it.

7) Get Ready to Fight, Fight Off Hansen's Soldiers

Put bullets in Hansen's men to wrap up this section of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (Image via CDPR)

You may have noticed that for this part of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, this room has lots of ammo in it. You’re about to fight a wave or two of enemies, and there’s a boss on the way, too. Load up on as much as you can, and get ready.

There isn’t really a specific strategy for these fights. Keep out of sight, and pelt these enemies with bullets or blades. They aren’t especially challenging. Spider and the Fly’s boss, on the other hand, is another matter.

It also helps that Songbird took over the Chimera - the gigantic mech in the room - to help us fight in this Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty mission.

8) Flee the Chimera, Survive against the Chimera until the elevator arrives

Take cover and avoid the boss for this part of Spider and the Fly (Image via CDPR)

After you best Kurt Hansen’s men, the Chimera will go out of control. It’s time to run for your life. Spider and the Fly will require you to run away from this foe for just a little while. The hardest part is opening the heavy metal door while it shoots at you.

You’ll get to another elevator, but it’s taking its sweet time to get to you. At this point, you just need to survive. Keep behind the cover until the elevator comes, then go interact with it. The good news is Myers gets in - the bad news is you don’t go with it.

9) Defeat the Chimera, Jump onto Chimera and finish it off

(Battle begins at 24:22)

Now it’s time to fight this boss. I’ll keep the strategies nice and simple. We have an in-depth boss guide soon for Spider and the Fly’s Chimera. For this Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty boss, you need to stay behind cover as much as possible. It has waves of bullets and missiles.

One of my skills allowed me to see weak points, so I gained another objective to target those - if they pop up, focus on those first before anything else. Breaking the weak points staggers it briefly so you can unload with your strongest attacks. I do not recommend being in the melee range, though.

In addition to its other armaments, it has a laser that, after a brief delay, explodes. This provides you enough time to get out of the way. This isn’t an especially challenging encounter for Cyberpunk 2077 unless you’re on the harder difficulties. Once you’ve depleted its HP, get on top and rip out its core to finish it off.

Cyberpunk 2077 gets serious in the next mission, with Lucretia, My Reflection. A longer, story-based mission, players will have to start considering their choices carefully. If you want an in-depth analysis of the expansion itself, you can read our review here.