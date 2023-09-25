Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty You Know My Name walkthrough

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s You Know My Name mission is one of the longer ones in this expansion. This is mostly due to it involving a fairly lengthy swimming section and a little waiting around. It’s also very heavy on exposition, and some major revelations are made.

Players will also meet some netrunners and Kurt Hansen in the flesh during this particular mission. There are likely several ways to approach parts of this mission, but we will only be going over what worked for us.

This goes in particular for the gambling and the answers given to the twins during the Roulette gameplay. You’ll be given a dossier of things to know about them, but how you approach them is up to you.

Completing Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s You Know My Name mission

Mission objectives

Enter the Flooded Tunnels, Proceed Down the Tunnels.

Find a Way to Progress, Use the Panel to Open a Path, Proceed down the tunnels.

Defeat the Warehouse Guards, Connect to the CCTV through the security computer.

Switch through Cameras to track Reed, Open the Door, Take Elevator to Maintenance.

Go to the Meeting Point, Track down Reed

Use Kiroshi to find the Meeting Point, Scan the floor for Potential Threats (Three, Optional)

Identify Immediate Threats, Cover Reed if cover is blown

Take the Elevator to the Top Floor, Change Clothes, Enter Party

Join Reed at the Bar when Ready, Stay busy until Songbird contacts you

Talk to Songbird, Talk to Reed

Buy at least 80,000 in casino chips for roulette, Join the Game

Cash Out, Talk to Alex, Leave through the Lobby

Follow the Guard Out, Talk to Reed, Wait a Day

1) Enter the Flooded Tunnels, Proceed Down the Tunnels

Dive into the murky depths (Image via CDPR)

Cyberpunk 2077’s You Know My Name mission starts simple enough: go down into the water after putting the suit on and start swimming. It’s a linear path, but there are lots of mines down here.

Take the time to disarm them while you swim during You Know My Name, or it’s going to be a very bad time. You’ll briefly be on dry land before diving back down for more mines and more swimming.

At the end of the road, you’ll be in a room that appears to have a few elevators and platforms in it for the next step of this Cyberpunk 2077 mission.

2) Find a Way to Progress, Use the Panel to Open a Path, Proceed down the tunnels

Pressing the button will help progress the mission (Image via CDPR)

I had some genuine problems in this room, figuring out what to do. When you see the yellow metallic platform, you can swim up next to the platform and jump/climb onto that structure. Eventually, Johnny will tell you this. Push the Break Release button on it, and it’ll move something else in the room for the next part of You Know My Name’s brief puzzle.

For the next step in this Cyberpunk 2077 mission, jump back into the water and climb on the platform that lowered down for you. It’ll let you climb up again and proceed. You will go through a few vents and climb a couple of ladders before you get to a warehouse.

3) Defeat the Warehouse Guards, Connect to the CCTV through the security computer

There aren't many guards here if you use stealth (Image via CDPR)

This next part of You Know My Name is better served with stealth. Luckily, you have a pistol with a silencer, thanks to the previous Cyberpunk 2077 mission, Get It Together. If you have a high enough technical ability, you can open a grate and get behind the guard that can see you.

Either way, take the few guards out. If you do it all via technical ability and stealth, you only have to deal with two or three of them for this step of You Know My Name.

Once they’ve all been bested, loot them and get ready to keep an eye out for Reed. The computer in the elevated area will let you watch the security cameras.

4) Switch through Cameras to track Reed, Open the Door, Take Elevator to Maintenance

Hack your way through the mainframe (Image via CDPR)

I took the time to try and hack things during this portion of the Cyberpunk 2077 mission and then found Solomon Reed on the fourth camera feed. He’ll also need you to activate the gate to the maintenance area for him, which requires a little more hacking. It isn’t challenging, thankfully.

Do this, head back down to the elevator, and move on. You may have a few guards to dispatch at this point in You Know My Name. No more than two or three, likely. Dispatch them and move on.

5) Go to the Meeting Point, Track down Reed

Take the walk to spot Reed (Image via CDPR)

For this stage of the Cyberpunk 2077 mission, You Know My Name, you just need to follow the path. Eventually, you’ll spot someone on a sniper turret. You can easily crouch and stealth kill them and take their spot.

You’ll find Reed on the right side of the screen, and here’s where things really got sticky for me. There are two ways you can handle this mission, and I started stealth, blundered, and turned it into a chaotic firefight.

6) Use Kiroshi to find the Meeting Point, Scan the floor for Potential Threats (Three, Optional)

Using the Scan and taking your time makes finding the objectives simple (Image via CDPR)

The first threat is a Mine right where he’s standing, so scan it, and it will notify him. If you enter scanning mode and look forward, you’ll be able to spot some cameras to notify him of as well. Right in that same area, you’ll find some guards to notify him of. This is the beginning of the Metal Gear Solid portion of You Know My Name.

7) Identify Immediate Threats, Cover Reed if cover is blown

It's harder to fight through, but it's more exciting (Image via CDPR)

Unfortunately, I blew our cover for this part of Cyberpunk 2077’s You Know My Name mission pretty quickly. You have to take care to disable mines and cameras, and silently take out guards with the sniper turret. If you accidentally make some noise or he gets spotted, it becomes a bloodbath.

At that point, you’re going to spend roughly five to ten minutes shooting incoming guards, snipers, and drones. I was able to do it pretty efficiently since Reed warns you of incoming threats. Either way, take it slow or choose violence - it won’t affect how you get into the building.

8) Take the Elevator to the Top Floor, Change Clothes, Enter Party

Time to put the suit on (Image via CDPR)

Meet Reed in the designated area and walk to the elevator. Ride up and change clothes. It’s time to mingle with the worst of the worst. You’ll do some chatting with Reed during this part of You Know My Name also, so take it in. Don’t forget to put on your fancy suit, though, before you go in.

9) Join Reed at the Bar when Ready, Stay busy until Songbird contacts you

Have a drink and a casual conversation in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CDPR)

You can mingle and sort of take in the atmosphere, but when you’re ready to move on, go to the bar and chat with Reed. You and he will murmur about the mission, and then you’re to wait for Songbird. It might take a few minutes, so go around, scan people, enter whatever conversations you can, and have a drink.

10) Talk to Songbird, Talk to Reed

Stay out in the open, let Songbird see and contact you for You Know My Name (Image via CDPR)

Eventually, Songbird will text you and tell you to look up on the Mezzanine for this part of Cyberpunk 2077's You Know My Name. Head up there and talk to her and Reed.

During this conversation, you’ll be interrupted by Kurt Hansen, who didn’t recall inviting you to this party. It’s not a dangerous situation, and thankfully, Songbird covers for you.

After this chat, you’ll learn that you have to do the imprint of both the twin netrunners yourself. That might sound incredibly challenging, but since I’ve completed it for Cyberpunk 2077’s You Know My Name mission, I’ll give you the answers I chose to get through it. There may be better answers, however.

11) Buy at least 80,000 in casino chips for roulette, Join the Game

I purchased 100,000 chips and waited for the game to start. The two redheads are very interesting, and we’ll need to coax them to speak to get a solid imprint of how they think and speak. Below are the choices I made in conversation, as well as what bets I made. I only lost one bet, including winning the “All In” at the end.

Answers

Order Drinks

Whiskey

Conscience ain't spotless

Ain't no upstanding citizen

Audacity

Owning Dogtown

All or Nothin'

V, Merc from the Afterlife

Betting Picks

Red

Black

Red

Red

Black

Red

Red

Red

Black

You’ll have a brief chat with Kurt Hansen for the last parts of Cyberpunk 2077’s You Know My Name mission. He knows you don’t belong but is willing to just let you leave. I chose “You Won’t Kill Us” and “Always Willin’ to Help” to make sure we didn’t have to fight our way out.

12) Cash Out, Talk to Alex, Leave through the Lobby

Leave, but don't make a fuss (Image via CDPR)

If you won at Cyberpunk 2077’s roulette table, go cash out and leave. You’ll be goaded and egged on by the BARGHEST soldiers, but as long as you keep walking and don’t do anything aggressive, you won’t have to fight the enemies.

I did trigger one by grabbing the guard when they got too close, and it turned into another firefight. The guard will guide you out otherwise. If you do trigger a fight, you can try to defeat them, but it’s a massive army. You can also try to just run out. They shouldn’t chase you into the street for this part of Cyberpunk 2077's You Know My Name.

13) Talk to Reed, Wait a Day

Just wait a day, and things will progress in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CDPR)

To wrap up You Know My Name in Cyberpunk 2077, go chat with Reed. He’ll need a day to get things set up for the next part of the mission. From there, you'll need to wait a day, so go do side gigs, missions, or whatever suits you.

This concludes the seventh main story mission for Cyberpunk 2077, You Know My Name. If you want to learn how we rated this expansion as a whole, you can check our review here.