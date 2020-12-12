Notable streamers react to Cyberpunk 2077's intimate scenes, featuring Pokimane, xQc, Shroud and others

In the past few days, we have seen quite a few notable streamers react to the various intimate scenes that are present in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 has officially been released, with gamers all over the world finally getting their hands on what has been promised to be the “next level in gaming.” Quite a few notable streamers have already had various hilarious moments during their Cyberpunk 2077 streams.

Considering that there are quite a few intimate scenes/images that are part of Cyberpunk 2077, various streamers have had hilarious reactions to the imagery that is present in the game as well. This article looks at some notable streamers’ reactions to some of the obscene content in the game.

Cyberpunk 2077: Notable streamers react to the obscene content present in the game

While Imane “Pokimane” Anys was rather concerned with the extent of obscene content in the game, Félix “xQc” Lengyel has quite the opposite attitude.

He appears to have totally immersed himself in the game, and there have already been innumerable hilarious reactions that have had his viewers in splits, when it comes to his Cyberpunk 2077 streams.

xQc has given a range of hilarious reactions in his CYberpunk 2077 streams.

Upon seeing a rather obscene image in an in-game poster, xQc had the following reaction.

“Wait is that. Hey these are b**ls man! Hey, these are b**ls.”

On the other hand, Pokimane was very concerned with showing the obscene content that is part of the Cyberpunk 2077 game on her Twitch stream. She let out a sickening scream when she showed her character's ni***les in the game by mistake, and wondered if she would get banned for it.

xQc’s reaction when he came across a male s*x worker in the game though, was hilarious, and has been talked about in this article.

Moreover, xQc’s hilarious reactions to obscene Cyberpunk 2077 content are also available to be watched in the video linked below.

Furthermore, we also saw Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek also enjoying the extent of customizations that are available in Cyberpunk 2077.

As can be seen in the video, he played around with the customizations for the longest of time, and found them all to be hilarious. While he wasn’t as gleeful about the obscene content as xQc was, it was Pokimane who appears to be the only notable streamer concerned with showing the content on her Twitch channel.

Image via Shroud, Twitch

Finally, in the video that has been linked above, reactions of other notable streamers such as Hasan “Hasanabi” Piker and Benjamin "DrLupo" Lupo have also been included.

Hasanabi also found the extent of explicit customizations in the game hilarious. The same kind of reaction has been observed from most notable streamers, with all of them (except Pokimane) not at all concerned with how Twitch will respond to the obscene Cyberpunk 2077 material that they feature on their channels.