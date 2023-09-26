Cyberpunk 2077 save file location: How to find the saved files?

With the Phantom Liberty expansion going live along with the 2.0 version update, you might be looking for the new Cyberpunk 2077 save file location. Knowing where the RPG saves your progress for you is important, especially to avoid having to do a playthrough from the start just because you encountered a ground-breaking bug.

While CD Projekt Red has ironed out many of the performance issues in the game, there are still many bugs and glitches that can ruin your run if you don't have a saved state prepared from an instance before encountering the bug.

Hence, with the new expansion, many in the community are a bit curious to know where they can find the saved files for the title.

Hence, today’s guide will go over everything you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077 save file location in 2.0.

What is Cyberpunk 2077 save file location?

For those unaware, Cyberpunk 2077 save file location is where the RPG backs up your autosaves as well as manual saves as you progress through the game and the narrative.

Autosaves will happen throughout the game at predetermined checkpoints, while manual saves are when you save your progression at a particular point.

Manual saves can only happen outside of combat, so it’s crucial that you save the game before heading into a difficult encounter.

Why should you know the Cyberpunk 2077 save file location?

Bugs, glitches, and the use of mods can often disrupt the save state of your progression, often leading to game-breaking performance issues that completely ruin your game.

Such factors can force you to start from the beginning again, and if you have had many hours invested in the previous run, you might just end up quitting Cyberpunk 2077 altogether.

Additionally, game files can get corrupted, so having a backup is one of the best ways to avoid restarting the RPG all over again.

How to find Cyberpunk 2077 save file location on Windows, MacOS, and Linux

Here's how you can find your Cyberpunk 2077 save file location in all the operating systems:

How to find Cyberpunk 2077 Save files in Windows

To locate the saved file in Windows, you will need to make your way to the following location on your system:

C:\Users\yourusername\Saved Games\CD Projekt Red\Cyberpunk 2077

However, you will only be able to find your saved file here if you have not changed the save location to some other drive or folder from the default location.

If you have changed the location, you will need to do the following:

Press “Window” and “R” at the same time and then copy and paste the following in the command box and hit enter.

"%USERPROFILE%\Saved Games\CD Projekt Red\Cyberpunk 2077"

You will then find the savefile location for the RPG.

How to find Cyberpunk 2077 Save files in MacOS

Cyberpunk 2077 is not natively available on the MacOS, but you will be able to play the game with the Apple tool kit. By using this, you will be able to port Windows games to your MacOS.

If you are playing CD Projekt Red’s RPG on your Apple device, you can find its file and save the file location by following these steps:

Open the Finder, then select “Go” from the menu bar.

Then, hold the Alt/Option key to display the Library folder.

You will find the game here, so select it.

A second way involves

Pasting the file path into the Finder app’s "Go to Folder..."

You can get this option under Finder and then select “Go” like before.

Now select "Go to Folder..." which will open a command space where you paste the file path.

How to Cyberpunk 2077 Save files in Linux

Those enjoying the game on their Linux systems using Proton will need to go to the location given below to access the Cyberpunk 2077 save file location:

Steam-Folder/steamapps/compatdata/1091500/pfx

How to back up your Cyberpunk 2077 Save Game File

There are primarily two recommendations that you have when it comes to backing up your Cyberpunk 2077 save files:

1) Using a third-party tool

There are several third-party software tools out there, like EaseUS and MiniTool ShadowMaker, which will allow you to back up your saves for all the games that you have. So, download the free and the trial version if you are not looking to pay for a backup tool, and then follow the steps for the particular app to have a saved backup.

2) Copy and paste

The second method will be to go to the Cyberpunk 2077 save file location, copy the entire folder, and then save it on an external device like a pen drive or even a cloud storage like Dropbox or Google Drive.

How to transfer Cyberpunk 2077 save files to a new computer

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 offers cross-platform file storing and progression. So, if you are shifting the saved files from a console to a PC, you will just need to enable cross-progression. To do that, you must

Start the RPG and then access the main menu.

Go to “Settings.”

Then, go to “Game Settings.”

Scroll down to find the cross-progression optional and enable it.

You must scan a QR code, which will lead you to the Cyberpunk 2077 page. Log in, and you are set.

Follow this method for all the platforms that you are playing the game on, and you can transfer your progression between them.

This procedure will also work if you are transferring the saved files to a new computer. However, an alternate method will be to once again use third-party tools or paste and override the save in the directory with the save files that you have backed up with your external hard drive or cloud storage.

How to share Cyberpunk 2077 save files with other players

To share Cyberpunk 2077 save files with other players

You can either give them the saved file by sharing the external drive that you have them on.

You can upload them on Dropbox or Google Drive and share the link.

You can rely on third-party backup tools like EaseUS and MiniTool ShadowMaker if you and your friend are both using them.

Even with the Phantom Liberty and 2.0 update, Cyberpunk 2077 players are recommended to frequently back up their saved files as the RPG can, at times, have game-breaking bugs that will force you to start the story all over again,