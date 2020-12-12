Cyberpunk 2077 streamer stunned into silence after he finds a woman urinating in ways she shouldn't

In a recent Cybeprunk 2077 stream, a Twitch streamer found a woman urinating in a very peculiar way in the game.

With Cyberpunk 2077 having been released worldwide, most prominent gamers have started streaming content via the early copies that they received. Now, even mainstream gamers have access to the game, with some hilarious moments already having come up.

Firstly, there were the innumerable xQc Cyberpunk 2077 moments that can only be described as extremely hilarious, with the streamer appearing to have been totally immersed in the game.

Now, we look at Twitch streamer Akamarured, who saw a woman urinating in the game in a very “unladylike manner,” with the streamer getting stunned into silence.

Cyberpunk 2077: Akamarured finds woman relieving herself while standing up, gets stunned

Akamarured is a Twitch streamer who generally plays the game Shadowverse. In addition to that, he sometimes streams other games such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Hollow Knight, apart from the recent sensation that is Among Us.

Akamarured can hardly be considered a notable streamer, with around 2k followers on Twitch and around 2.9 k followers on his Twitter account. Regardless, he was recently streaming Cyberpunk 2077.

Image via Akamarured, Twitch

As can be seen in the video below, Akamarured was walking around Night City when he encountered a woman who effectively stunned him into silence. The woman was urinating in a rotten corner of the city, and was standing up while doing it.

Advertisement

The female character then started walking without having her bodily business interrupted - something which simply should not be humanly possible.

However, with Cyberpunk 2077 currently having an enormous number of bugs and glitches, what the streamer saw also seems to be a result of such a glitch.

Regardless, the incident itself was hilarious, as the streamer began following the in-game character as she simply continued to do what she was doing.

The NPC then began dancing a bit, and finally began to walk away from the streamer’s character. This time, the streamer did not follow her, as he was basically fed up of what he was looking at.

“Good job! Nice one. Nice one. What a great way to spend my time until 6pm!”

While the incident itself was hilarious, it is needless to say that there are many, many bugs and glitches that need to be fixed by the developers of Cyberpunk 2077. The sooner they get to it, the better.