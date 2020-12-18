Cyberpunk 2077: Top 5 things to try in-game 

While exploring Cyberpunk 2077, players can do a lot of things in game which are slightly out of the ordinary.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a brand new open world action role playing game released by CD Projekt RED. The game is full of easter eggs related to other animes, games and movies, all which are regarded cult classics.

Top 5 things to do in Cyberpunk 2077

#1 Riding a train

People can easily ride a car and a bike in Cyberpunk 2077, but riding a train comes as a surprise. During the mission "I Fought The Law," players need to jump on top of the hover car before it starts flying. Once it flies over the train tracks, players can easily jump down on the tracks.

When the trains come, they can use the double jump feature to hop onto the train for a nice ride around the city. However, only the tracks with a wide platform can be ridden, while the others, with just the rails, boot the players off the tracks.

#2 Unlimited money

NiCola Soda cans can be deconstructed to obtain crafting components which can be used to craft uncommon weapons (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Advertisement

This may not be the fastest way to make money in Cyberpunk 2077, but this definitely is the easiest way to make some money. Players need to locate a vending machine and purchase all the NiCola Blue Soda that the vending machines have to offer.

Breaking these down grants players a lot of common and uncommon crafting components which can be used to build uncommon weapons. These weapons can be sold for a high price which grants players money.

#3 Hidden Apartment

There's a secret apartment above V's apartment. Players need the double jump perk to access the secret apartment. There are a few ledges around the apartment in Cyberpunk 2077, which can be accessed by double jumping onto them. A few well timed jumps can easily get players access to these ledges. There's an amazing view from the terrace as well.

Advertisement

#4 Cattle Prod weapon

At the end of the "Beat on the Brat" side quest in Cyberpunk 2077, players need to face the champion, Razor, if they've defeated all the previous enemies in hand to hand combat.

For razor though, players can drop a cattle prod in the middle of the ring before the fight starts and then they can use that to defeat Razor. It should work with any weapon but using a cattle prod is fun.

#5 Re-Specs are possible

Re-specing is actually possible in Cyberpunk 2077. Players need to find a Ripperdoc and navigate to their Trade page. The respeccing item goes by the name "Tabular e Rasa," and it can be purchased for a $100,000 in-game currency. Although it's expensive, this item is totally worth it.