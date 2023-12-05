Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 guide: How to do bike tricks

Cyberpunk 2077's latest update, version 2.1, features some highly-requested features that players have asked for since the game's original release back in 2020. Among the many new features added to the title with the latest update is the ability to perform a host of stunts and tricks using motorbikes via various button combinations.

While the tricks you can do using motorcycles in Cyberpunk 2077's update 2.1 aren't anything special or groundbreaking, they make the game more immersive and engaging. While driving in Cyberpunk is fun, especially with the overhauls made to the game's handling model in the recent updates, it can get monotonous after a while.

The ability to perform tricks helps break the monotony of traveling back and forth between quests. However, performing these stunts can sometimes be confusing, especially since the game does not have a dedicated tutorial for this newly added feature.

That said, here's a comprehensive guide on how to perform bike tricks in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to do bike tricks in Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1

Performing tricks in Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 is fairly easy as long as you know the button combinations required to do so. Similar to games like Grand Theft Auto or Saints Row, motorcycle tricks require the use of the left stick and the trigger button. Unless you've remapped the face buttons for throttle, you won't need to touch them.

The easiest trick to do is a "wheelie," which can be performed by simply nudging the left stick backward while accelerating. If you're on a keyboard, press the "LShift" key while accelerating. You can also perform an "endo" while riding. To perform this trick, push the left stick forward while braking (left trigger).

Apart from these, you can also perform air tricks on your bike, using the same button combinations, albeit while being airborne. If you're looking for the best location to try out these tricks and stunts, the Badland desert is your best bet. Its uneven terrain makes for the perfect place to try out aerial tricks.

Another ideal spot is Dogtown. Here, you can find dedicated stunt ramps in certain parts of the map. However, to access the place, you will need to own Phantom Liberty and progress past the opening section of the DLC. You will also need access to a bike for these tricks, which, thankfully, is easy to get a hold of via the in-game shop - Autofixer.

The new update also adds a few new motorcycles to the already sizable roster of two-wheelers in Cyberpunk 2077.