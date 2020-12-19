Cyberpunk 2077: Where and how to find free legendary clothing in the game

“Legendary clothing” items are among the many interesting items available in Cyberpunk 2077.

In particular, clothing has five different tiers, and the legendary level allows specific armor and stat bonuses. This article discusses the procedure to find the various legendary clothing items available in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077: Find free legendary clothing in-game

Most legendary clothes items are not available to be bought from random clothing shops in Cyberpunk 2077. Instead, they must be looted from boxes or crates spread across the map. Others might be available to be looted from random enemies’ bodies that players might have killed.

Currently, different types of Legendary clothing items are available at various sites, as seen below:

#1 - Watson Legendary Clothes in Cyberpunk 2077

Gold Tipped Manganese Steel Solo Boots

Duolayer Polyamide Rocker Vest

Anti-Puncture Neotac Pants With Composite Lining

Breathable Reinforced Bio-Cotton Corporate Slacks

Corporate Blazer With Bulletproof Lining

Holo-Tinted Badge Goggles

Dura-Membrane Netrunner Neotac Pants

#2 - Santo Domingo Legendary Armor

Trilayer Aramid Weave Fixer Coat

Reinforced Duolayer Techie Cargo Pants

Heavy Duty Aramid Reinforced Badge Coat

Scratch Resistant Polarized Rocker Aviators

Waterproof Badge Combat Boots

#3 - Westbrook Legendary Outfits

Anti-Piercing Tactical Media Cargo Pants

Hardened Netrunner Boots With Composite Inserts

Protective-Layer Fixer Pants

Elastiweave Fixer Shoes With Reinforced Seams

#4 - City Center

Cushioned Aramid-Sole Techie Shoes

Puncture- Resistant Rocker Ankle Boots

#5 - More free Legendary Clothing items

Armored Media Ocuset With Camera

Duolayer Microplate Mesh Nomad Jacket

Media Baseball Cap With Reactive Layer

Tactical Hybrid Glass Corporate Glasses

Polycarbonate Nomad Shirt With Reinforced Seams

Ultrathin Composite Print Solo Shirt

Thermoactive Tear-Resistant Techie Shirt

Finally, Cyberpunk 2077 players can look at the video above to find the specific procedure in which these clothing items are to be procured.

