Cyberpunk 2077: Where and how to find free legendary clothing in the game

“Legendary clothing” items are among the many interesting items available in Cyberpunk 2077.
In particular, clothing has five different tiers, and the legendary level allows specific armor and stat bonuses. This article discusses the procedure to find the various legendary clothing items available in Cyberpunk 2077.
Cyberpunk 2077: Find free legendary clothing in-game
Most legendary clothes items are not available to be bought from random clothing shops in Cyberpunk 2077. Instead, they must be looted from boxes or crates spread across the map. Others might be available to be looted from random enemies’ bodies that players might have killed.
Currently, different types of Legendary clothing items are available at various sites, as seen below:
#1 - Watson Legendary Clothes in Cyberpunk 2077
- Gold Tipped Manganese Steel Solo Boots
- Duolayer Polyamide Rocker Vest
- Anti-Puncture Neotac Pants With Composite Lining
- Breathable Reinforced Bio-Cotton Corporate Slacks
- Corporate Blazer With Bulletproof Lining
- Holo-Tinted Badge Goggles
- Dura-Membrane Netrunner Neotac Pants
#2 - Santo Domingo Legendary Armor
- Trilayer Aramid Weave Fixer Coat
- Reinforced Duolayer Techie Cargo Pants
- Heavy Duty Aramid Reinforced Badge Coat
- Scratch Resistant Polarized Rocker Aviators
- Waterproof Badge Combat Boots
#3 - Westbrook Legendary Outfits
- Anti-Piercing Tactical Media Cargo Pants
- Hardened Netrunner Boots With Composite Inserts
- Protective-Layer Fixer Pants
- Elastiweave Fixer Shoes With Reinforced Seams
#4 - City Center
- Cushioned Aramid-Sole Techie Shoes
- Puncture- Resistant Rocker Ankle Boots
#5 - More free Legendary Clothing items
- Armored Media Ocuset With Camera
- Duolayer Microplate Mesh Nomad Jacket
- Media Baseball Cap With Reactive Layer
- Tactical Hybrid Glass Corporate Glasses
- Polycarbonate Nomad Shirt With Reinforced Seams
- Ultrathin Composite Print Solo Shirt
- Thermoactive Tear-Resistant Techie Shirt
Finally, Cyberpunk 2077 players can look at the video above to find the specific procedure in which these clothing items are to be procured.
