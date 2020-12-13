Cyberpunk 2077: xQc making a wrong choice has gone viral on Twitch

A recent Cyberpunk 2077 clip where xQc interacts with an in-game s*x worker has now gone viral, with the hilarious exchange ending rather awkwardly for the streamer.

In an interaction with a male s*x worker, he ended up paying him money, which in turn led to an in-game sexual experience of sorts. Of course, xQc wasn’t on board, and panicked. The interaction can be watched in the video posted above. As can be seen, xQc was stunned into silence, and did not utter a single word throughout!

xQc is one of many notable streamers who has started playing Cyberpunk 2077. His streams until now have already resulted in a large collection of hilarious moments.

Now, one these clips have gone viral, amassing over 380,000 views in the past few days. In the first two streams, xQc walked around Night City acting like a serial killer of sorts. He killed a disabled man, a neighbour, and was about to kill a cat until it’s in-game owner intervened.

Cyberpunk 2077: xQc’s interaction with male s*x worker goes viral on the platform

Félix “xQc” Lenglyel is a former Overwatch professional who plays some other games as well. In the past few days, he has been playing Cyberpunk 2077, and appears to be absolutely hooked. There have been quite a few funny reactions and gameplay clips that have left his viewers in splits.

As can be seen in this article, he ended up shooting a television in his Cyberpunk 2077 character’s apartment, which led to his neighbours scrambling for safety. However, xQc wasn’t done yet, and decided that one of the running men needed a bullet in their head. Of course, he immediately received a police warrant and ended up panicking.

What’s more, he decided to not “stay away from the scene” as had been suggested, and instead took a long shower. Further incidents saw xQc killing a disabled man, which of course, is in addition to the hilarious reactions he has given to the sexual content present in Cyberpunk 2077.

The clip has since gone viral on Twitch, and has been watched around 387,000 times on the platform in a matter of days.