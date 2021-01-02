Cyberpunk: Edgerunners - A Netflix anime from Cyberpunk 2077 developers set to release in 2022

Created by Studio Trigger, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an upcoming animated Netflix series scheduled to release in 2022.

CD Projekt Red has revealed that the series will premiere in 2022 while further details are supposed to be announced over time.

The design team behind Cyberpunk: Edgerunners ar Studio Trigger includes:

Hiroyuki Imaishi - Director

Masahiko Otsuka - Assistant Director

Hiromi Wakabayashi - Creative Director

Yoh Yoshinari and Yuto Kaneko - Character Designer

Yoshiki Usa and Masahiko Otsuka - Adapted Screenplay

Akira Yamaoka - Original Score Artist



ICYMI: CD Projekt Red officially announced Cyberpunk Edgerunners, a Cyberpunk 2077 anime from Studio Trigger coming to Netflix in 2022. #IGNSummerofGaminghttps://t.co/ZQ3l9Tl1Xb pic.twitter.com/BhPYVHwJBZ — IGN (@IGN) June 28, 2020

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is reported to be a standalone story about a street-kid in the Cyberpunk era. The story goes through the struggles of survival in a city that is obsessed with body-modification and technology.

Here's everything to know about the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners series coming to Netflix in 2022.

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 anime on Netflix - Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The upcoming anime rendition of Cyberpunk 2077 on Netflix is supposed to feature the story of a street kid in Night City. It is suggested that the story will portray the street-kid's journey to become a mercenary outlaw, also known as a cyberpunk.

I had something in mind and it involves @CDPROJEKTRED @PaweSasko @CyberpunkGame @CP2077Community , don't think about the game for a moment.....so when will we get an update on the anime series EDGE RUNNERShttps://t.co/lEP7QYafSR — HoundVIIOfficial (@Hound_VII) January 2, 2021

IMDB additionally suggests that "Edgerunner" is a clear homage to the 1982 classic, Blade Runner.

Coming from Studio Trigger, fans can expect an authentic anime appearance for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Some other notable titles from Studio Trigger includes:

Darling in the Franxx

Kill la Kill

Toy Story That Time Forgot

Little Witch Academia

The inclusion of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners to this list is certainly a major boost for the Japanese Studio. However, with no further details regarding the series available at this point, there's no saying when the series might drop in 2022.

Nevertheless, given Cyberpunk 2077 and CD Projekt Red's present situation, it would be fairly understandable if the series gets delayed. With a plethora of performance issues and a lawsuit from the investors, CD Projekt Red is currently in a sticky situation.

However, the video game developing company has already been working on Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming game-fixes and patches.

Along with that, the developers are also working on the free DLC scheduled for release in 2021. With so much going on, it remains to be seen when CD Projekt Red reveals further details regarding Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.