CyberPunk 2077 free DLC to hit the game in early 2021

Cyberpunk 2077's first DLC is scheduled to release early in 2021, according to a teaser website.

In spite of Cyberpunk 2077's failures at launch, multiple hotfix patches from CD Projekt Red have managed to fix the game up to a certain extent. This has provided fans with some much-needed hope after the disastrous launch.

With two more game-fixing patches coming in 2021, players are eagerly anticipating a completely fixed Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Coming Soon 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eR2S1LCRKY — Kazuliski (@Kazuliski) December 29, 2020

Apart from the patches coming in 2021, CD Projekt Red have also revealed a free DLC for Cyberpunk 2077. A teaser website was revealed a few days ago concerning one. The website suggests that the DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive early this year.

Here's everything that players need to know about the upcoming free DLC in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077's free DLC

Players, who haven't opted for a refund, will be in for a treat with the upcoming DLC. The DLC webpage hasn't revealed much about the release date, but it does state that the DLC will provide players with an additional storyline to unpack even more mysteries of Night City.

According to the Internet Archive, the teaser website went live on December 9. This also happened to be the day when Cyberpunk 2077 released. This suggests that the developers at CD Projekt Red always planned to release the DLC quite early.

Cyberpunk 2077 has faced a lot of heat on account of multiple bugs and glitches. It also performed disamlly on the PS4 and Xbox One.

CD Projekt Red had to step in and release regular hotfix patches They also had to offer refunds to unsatisfied players, face a lawsuit from the investors, and announce two major patches for 2021.

Taking all these factors into account, the release of the DLC might be delayed. The last major patch is scheduled to release in February 2021. CD Projekt Red is likely to wait for the community's reaction to the game-fixing patches before releasing the DLC.