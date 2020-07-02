Cypher in Valorant: Spycam Placement Spots in Ascent

Cypher is one of the best Agents when it comes to defending plant sites.

In our guide, we go over some useful cam angles that you can exploit in your games.

Valorant (Image Courtesy: Riot Games)

Much like CS: GO, Riot Games’ latest shooter Valorant is a game that heavily relies on gaining information. Much of the success in the game comes from knowing exactly where the enemy team is and rotating around the map accordingly.

When it comes to gaining information, Cypher is by far the best Agent in Valorant. It is, therefore, not surprising that professionals and analysts have been putting this Agent in the S-tier ever since the release of the game’s closed beta.

Cypher’s Spycam ability is one of the best surveillance tools in Valorant. However, making the most out of the camera requires some practice and game knowledge because placing it in areas where it can be easily found will just work to your disadvantage in the long run.

In this guide, we talk about some of the best Spycam spots in the map Ascent, which come with high rewards when done right.

Valorant: Ascent Map Callouts

Valorant's Ascent Map Callouts (Image Courtesy: Rock Paper Shotgun)

Before we get into the guide, let’s first get acquainted with all the map callouts.

During Defence or Post-plant scenarios

1. Cam positions in Site B:

A. On the Window Between B-Site and B-Main

This is a great Spycam position while in defence as it will allow you to get a complete view of the attacking team’s aggressive pushes from B-Lobby into the B-Main. This piece of information will allow your team to rotate faster onto the site if the enemy is wholly invested in a B plant.

B. On B-site, beside the ‘FRUTTA e VERDURA’ placard

The best part about this Spycam position is that it’s rather hard to spot, and enemies will not expect it to be there.

It’s hidden behind some protruding hinges but gives a full vision of the B-main opening, the B-Market push point and B-Back.

C. B-Site, Far up in the building behind the Shed

Placing your spy cam in this spot will allow you to have complete vision control of the entire B plant site: from the B-Main entrance to the B-Market entrance and even B-Back.

2. Cam positions in Mid:

A. In Mid-Market, above the entrance

Winning in Ascent is all about taking control of the Mid-Courtyard area. Attackers generally like to push into the Mid-Pizza. Hence, this Spycam position will allow you to have a complete view of the entire Mid area of Ascent.

B. On Defender Spawn

This cam position will help you to detect enemies who are trying to rotate to the A-site from B, and even spot those aggressive pushers who attack B-Site from Mid-Pizza.

3. Cam positions in A Site:

A. On the blue building near A-Main entrance

This cam position covers the three major entry points onto the site: A-Main entrance, A-Link and A-Rafters. This is the perfect cam spot when defending or during a post-plant situation in Attack.

B. Beside A-Rafters, below the roof of the boundary wall

This covers all the three major entrance points, along with A-Window and the entirety of the plant site.

C. Above A-Main entrance from A-Lobby

This spot is a very unique one, and the Attacking team will hardly ever guess that there is a camera placed there.

It will give you a full view of A-Lobby and A-Main.

During Attack

A. On top of the Mid building near Mid-Catwalk

This camera spot will help you to have a full view of the Mid-Courtyard along with the Mid-Pizza and the Market. It is one of the best places to plant the camera if you and your team wish to aggressively take control of Mid.

B. Near B-Link to Mid-Courtyard entrance

The average Valorant player will generally look for Cypher’s Spycams someplace high up and not in a spot on the ground hidden in the grass. So, this spot will allow you to have complete vision over Mid-Cubby and Mid-Bottom, without even letting the enemies know that you’re watching.

