Cypher in Valorant: Spycam placement spots in Split

Cypher can use some jump exploits around the map to set up his cameras in angles where enemies will not expect them.

Cypher can take the enemy by surprise with his superior knowledge and intel gaining capacity in Split.

Image credits: RockPaperShotgun

Split is one of the most crowded maps in Valorant, with a lot of corners and chokepoints that players can use to ambush the enemy team.

Though the Split map in Valorant doesn’t have many open areas, there are certain vantage points that a Cypher player can use to get the necessary information for the team.

The Split map in Valorant can feel like a maze at first, and you will be hard-pressed to find proper locations to plant your Spycam in. Places that cover a lot of vision but are well hidden away and cannot be found by the enemy are hard to come by in this map in Valorant.

So if you’re struggling with Cypher on Split in Valorant, here is a guide to help you out.

Split Map Callouts in Valorant

Before we start suggesting some good places to hide the camera, here is a detailed look at all of the Split callouts in Valorant.

Image credits: RockPaperShotgun

During Defence and Post-plant Situations

1. Site A

A. The ceiling of A-Tower

The ceiling in A-Tower is a very uncommon place to hide a camera. It’s well-hidden by the roof bars and you will be able to spy on the attackers coming in from A-Main without them knowing that you’re watching.

B. Above A-Screens

This spot above A-Screens will allow you to have a complete vision of the Defenders Spawn point, A-Main, and A-Rafter. This spot is beneficial during both defense and post-plant situations during an attack.

C. Inside A-Screens

The glasses present in A-Screens are quite transparent and you will be able to see through them and into A-Main quite easily. Moreover, you will also have vision over the Defense spawn. This will help you spot any enemy who intends to rotate into A from that angle.

D. On top of the billboard

The billboard camera will allow you to get a lot of information for your team in Valorant about enemy pushes and rotations. A-Lobby is one of the best ways for the attackers to push into the site. And with this camera, you can figure out if the enemy is completely investing in A or faking a push.

2. Site B

A. In Mid-Mail

Placing the camera along the vents in Mid-Mail will make you aware of a flank and help you to get the drop on the enemy if they are trying to push through Mid-Bottom.

As you will also have vision of B-Rafters as well, it’s really a nice spot to utilize.

B. Far up in B-Site

Gaining vision of all possible entry points into the site is important and with this angle, your Spycam will be able to get intel from all the entry points in B. You will have vision control over B-Main, B-Rafters, and B-Alley entrance.

C. Inside B-Main

This camera position is a bit aggressive and if you’re confident that the enemy is going to rush through B-Lobby, then we advise that you try this angle once.

You will have complete vision of aggressive attackers rushing through B-Main, thereby helping your team out tremendously.

During Attack

A. On the garden terrace near the A site billboard

If you want to aggressively push into A, then clearing A-Rafter and A-Ramps is of utmost importance. This camera placement will allow you to secure both the areas and clear it for the rest of the team to push into.

B. Inside Mid-Tree

The tree in Mid-Bottom is another excellent spot to place your camera as it will help you to clear out both Mid-Top and Mid-Mail. The tree hides the camera well, making it hard for the enemies in Valorant to spot it from a long distance.