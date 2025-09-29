D-topia preview - A slice of life adventure with more than what meets the eye

D-topia is an upcoming adventure game from Japanese indie studio Marumittu Games and publisher Annapurna Interactive. Set in an ideal sci-fi world where everything is run by AI, players control a human who must ensure everything functions as intended to keep the denizens happy.

Ad

As part of their Tokyo Game Show 2025 showcase, we were able to go hands-on with a demo build, getting a glimpse into what this laid-back adventure is about. Here are the details.

D-topia is a chill journey that sheds light on what it means to live in a "perfect" world

Wake up, sleepyhead, a bright day lies ahead of you (Image via Annapurna Interactive)

Players assume the role of a Facilitator, a technician who helps maintain the AI system and the functioning of the cityscape they find themselves in. Depicted in a cute and cel-shaded aesthetic, the world is minimalistic in its visual style and is overseen by several droids who are connected to a bigger governing AI.

Ad

Trending

This entity ensures the citizens lead problem-free lives, or as hassle-free as possible, since even in this world where people have little to worry about, a variety of issues can and will arise. The game starts with prepping the player for their first day of work by dressing up in work clothes, cleaning up, and having breakfast. A minimap dictates where they can go and what they can interact with, including NPCs and vending stalls.

Ad

The residents of D-topia are weird, but in an intriguing manner (Image via Annapurna Interactive)

D-topia's demo is a fairly linear, story-driven affair as players traverse the various sectors of the city and discover new people to meet. As a Facilitator, it is the players' job to listen to the denizens' problems and help them out, leading to strengthening relationships with them. A handful of oddball characters inhabit this world, from robotic "show-piece" to personable characters like Tot and Eebie.

Ad

Besides this, players must also go to "work," which is little more than solving a series of easy maths puzzles where the Facilitator must move around numbered blocks in the right positions. They weren't much of a challenge, but that is the point - D-topia is supposed to be a challenge-free world where everyone can live happy lives. Players earn money, which can be spent at vendors to buy food.

The puzzles keep things fresh and exciting (Image via Annapurna Interactive)

However, the player's responsibilities go deeper, as the Facilitator must ensure all systems are running as smoothly as possible by correcting errors. This arose in the demo when a shop vendor droid broke down. Here, the Facilitator had to enter an alternate rendition of the world called the Block Side via a terminal to fix the mechanical hiccup by engaging in similar puzzles that slowly ramp up in intensity.

The demo ended on an interesting narrative note, leaving me wanting more from this engrossing world, its funny inhabitants, and the secretive plot where there's clearly something beneath the surface. While D-topia is set to launch in 2026 for PC and consoles, I can't wait to see how the final game shapes up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.