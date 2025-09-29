D-topia preview - A slice of life adventure with more than what meets the eye

D-topia is an upcoming adventure game from Japanese indie studio Marumittu Games and publisher Annapurna Interactive. Set in an ideal sci-fi world where everything is run by AI, players control a human who must ensure everything functions as intended to keep the denizens happy.
As part of their Tokyo Game Show 2025 showcase, we were able to go hands-on with a demo build, getting a glimpse into what this laid-back adventure is about. Here are the details.
D-topia is a chill journey that sheds light on what it means to live in a "perfect" world
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Players assume the role of a Facilitator, a technician who helps maintain the AI system and the functioning of the cityscape they find themselves in. Depicted in a cute and cel-shaded aesthetic, the world is minimalistic in its visual style and is overseen by several droids who are connected to a bigger governing AI.
This entity ensures the citizens lead problem-free lives, or as hassle-free as possible, since even in this world where people have little to worry about, a variety of issues can and will arise. The game starts with prepping the player for their first day of work by dressing up in work clothes, cleaning up, and having breakfast. A minimap dictates where they can go and what they can interact with, including NPCs and vending stalls.
D-topia's demo is a fairly linear, story-driven affair as players traverse the various sectors of the city and discover new people to meet. As a Facilitator, it is the players' job to listen to the denizens' problems and help them out, leading to strengthening relationships with them. A handful of oddball characters inhabit this world, from robotic "show-piece" to personable characters like Tot and Eebie.
Besides this, players must also go to "work," which is little more than solving a series of easy maths puzzles where the Facilitator must move around numbered blocks in the right positions. They weren't much of a challenge, but that is the point - D-topia is supposed to be a challenge-free world where everyone can live happy lives. Players earn money, which can be spent at vendors to buy food.
However, the player's responsibilities go deeper, as the Facilitator must ensure all systems are running as smoothly as possible by correcting errors. This arose in the demo when a shop vendor droid broke down. Here, the Facilitator had to enter an alternate rendition of the world called the Block Side via a terminal to fix the mechanical hiccup by engaging in similar puzzles that slowly ramp up in intensity.
The demo ended on an interesting narrative note, leaving me wanting more from this engrossing world, its funny inhabitants, and the secretive plot where there's clearly something beneath the surface. While D-topia is set to launch in 2026 for PC and consoles, I can't wait to see how the final game shapes up.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.