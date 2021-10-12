Damwon Gaming vs Cloud9 League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head results, livestream, and more

Unfortunately for LCS League of Legends fans, one of their home teams has had a rough go of it in the first 3 days of Group play. Cloud9 was placed in the Group of Death with 2 of the favorites to win the League of Legends Worlds tournament.

FunPlus Phoenix and Damwon Gamin will almost certainly take the top 2 spots in Group A, while Cloud9 lost their first game to Rogue, virtually eliminating the possibility of them advancing with an upset over DWG or FPX.

DWG has been one of if not the best League of Legends team so far in Season 11 of League of Legends. Their only blemish on their record so far was losing in the 2021 MSI finals to Royal Never Give Up. Aside from that, they won both the Spring and Summer titles in Korea, a region that's widely regarded as hosting the world's best League of Legends teams. This will be a tough one for C9 to come out of alive much less unscathed.

DWG vs C9 at League of Legends Worlds 2021

Prediction

There isn't much wiggle room with upsets in this League of Legends match, Damwon Gaming will win and could win without allowing C9 to gain so much as a kill. DWG will likely finish Group D at 6-0 or 5-1 with a loss to FPX in their second match against them.

DWG's head coach Kkoma is one of the best to ever mentor the game and holds a handful of Worlds titles under his belt. His team rarely reveals any cracks to exploit and can end a game with lethal timing.

Cloud9 has to play out of their minds if they want to win this match. They haven't played this caliber of a team since the MSI, and they didn't exactly perform well there when the Rumble stage occurred.

C9 must win the draft, early game, and practically everything else to prevent DWG from blowing this match wide open. The only thing in C9's favor at the moment is Perkz's experience at the Worlds stage and their head-to-head history with DWG this season.

Head-to-head matchup, recent form

DWG and C9 have met on a few occasions prior to Day 3 of the League of Legends Worlds Group stage at the 2021 MSI where they were grouped together along with DetonatioN FocusMe and Infinity Esports. In the first round, C9 managed to gain the upper hand against the Korean champions with a victory. Later in the Rumble stage, however, DWG made sure C9 couldn't win again, leaving their overall head-to-head at 3-1 in favor of DWG.

When and where

DWG and C9 will face each other for the fifth time this year on October 13 around 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time. Hopefully LCS fans can root for their home team by streaming on the official League of Legends Twitch and Esports channels.

Anticipated starting lineups

C9

Top - Ibrahim "Fudge" Allami

Jungle - Robert "Blaber" Huang

Mid - Luka "Perkz" Perković

ADC - Jesper "Zven" Svenningsen

Support - Philippe "Vulcan" Laflamme

DWG

Kim “Khan” Dong-ha

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu

Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Jang “Ghost” Yong-jun

Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee

Note: These predictions are for future matches and solely reflect the views of the writer.

