What are the chances that Rogue escapes Group of Death at League of Legends Worlds 2021?

The League of Legends Worlds 2021 groups were officially revealed on September 22.

The groups were decided based on a draw that was presided over by Jankos from G2 Esports. There were pools based on the seeding of the teams and thereby, they were placed in various groups.

While most of the groups are pretty balanced, there is one group that is predicted to be an absolute blood bath. Group A from the regular groups is made up of Damwon KIA, FPX, and Rogue. It seems very likely that Rogue may be sent home as there is a very slim chance to survive in this group.

While the probability is almost zero, there still might be hope for Rogue to make it past the groups and cause some sort of miraculous upset.

Rogue needs to change their playstyle if they want to upset Damwon KIA or FPX at the League of Legends World Championships 2021

Rogue is probably the weakest team in Group A at League of Legends Worlds 2021. While the draw was going on, several teams started praying so that none of them would be put into Group A. This is because the chances of defeating either FPX or Damwon KIA are almost zero due to the sheer strength of these teams currently.

However, Rogue might just have a chance but the only way to do this has to be through a change of playstyle. Rogue is a team that relies on aggression and loves making space for their jungler Inspired and ADC Hans sama.

However, the current meta within League of Legends does not allow a farming jungler as a mid-jungler duo along with a proactive support is vital for success. Every team has mastered this simple strategy while Rogue still tries to make off-meta plays quite often. While there is nothing wrong with investing gold in the ADC in League of Legends, the jungler will need to start making plays and participating in the game.

Firstly, Inspired cannot simply farm while the opposing jungler keeps putting pressure and making plays across the map. He will need to assist his midlaner Larssen and, along with their support Trymbi, try unlocking the mid-jungle duo as soon as possible.

Secondly, FPX lost to EDward Gaming and Damwon KIA had an average regular split. Rogue will need to analyze those games thoroughly and understand particular weaknesses and areas to exploit. The chances of Rogue making it out of groups at the League of Legends World Championships is extremely low. However, if Rogue can make some small changes as to how they approach games, then they just might be able to pull it off with the quality of players they have.

