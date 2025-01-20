"Dance with what brought you": League of Legends LoLdle answers 929 (Tuesday, January 21, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for January 21, 2025, are now available. This game is highly recommended for individuals who enjoy solving puzzles and are fans of League of Legends. Engage in deciphering the various characteristics of the extensive array of champions within the game, while striving to uphold your daily winning streak in LoLdle.

The Quote puzzle from the 929th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Dance with what brought you: in this case, blades."

Zed, Irelia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 929th edition (January 21, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 21, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Zed

: Zed Quote : Irelia

: Irelia Ability : Briar; Bonus : W (Blood Frenzy/Snack Attack)

: Briar; : W (Blood Frenzy/Snack Attack) Emoji : Camille

: Camille Splash Art: Vel'Koz; Bonus: Blackfrost Vel'Koz

The solution to the LoLdle Classic puzzle from January 21, 2025, is Zed. In addition, the Quote puzzle features one of Irelia's well-known lines. She remains a favored choice among Toplaners and Midlaners in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle emphasizes Briar's W ability, referred to as Blood Frenzy/Snack Attack, while the Emojis pertain to Camille. Finally, the Splash Art puzzle focuses on Vel'Koz's Blackfrost skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 928 (January 20) : Thresh, Nidalee, Ambessa, Kennen, Nilah

: Thresh, Nidalee, Ambessa, Kennen, Nilah LoLdle 927 (January 19) : Swain, Yuumi, Fizz, Seraphine, Jax

: Swain, Yuumi, Fizz, Seraphine, Jax LoLdle 926 (January 18) : Xayah, Aatrox, Nasus, Vi, Shen

: Xayah, Aatrox, Nasus, Vi, Shen LoLdle 925 (January 17) : Viktor, Nocturne, Mordekaiser, Kayle, Fizz

: Viktor, Nocturne, Mordekaiser, Kayle, Fizz LoLdle 924 (January 16) : Galio, Leona, Viktor, Ivern, Zilean

: Galio, Leona, Viktor, Ivern, Zilean LoLdle 923 (January 15) : Veigar, Galio, Skarner, Kayn, Senna

: Veigar, Galio, Skarner, Kayn, Senna LoLdle 922 (January 14) : Senna, Neeko, Heimerdinger, Singed, Shyvana

: Senna, Neeko, Heimerdinger, Singed, Shyvana LoLdle 921 (January 13) : Kog'Maw, Lissandra, Vladimir, Aatrox, Quinn

: Kog'Maw, Lissandra, Vladimir, Aatrox, Quinn LoLdle 920 (January 12) : Nilah, Fizz, Diana, Varus, Bel'Veth

: Nilah, Fizz, Diana, Varus, Bel'Veth LoLdle 919 (January 11) : Sivir, Lulu, Maokai, Lucian, Tristana

: Sivir, Lulu, Maokai, Lucian, Tristana LoLdle 918 (January 10) : Aphelios, Vel'Koz, Zeri, Fiddlesticks, Zyra

: Aphelios, Vel'Koz, Zeri, Fiddlesticks, Zyra LoLdle 917 (January 9): Lucian, Wukong, Gwen, Udyr, Aatrox

The answers to the 930th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 22, 2025.

