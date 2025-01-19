"A hunter’s instincts are inherited": League of Legends LoLdle answers 928 (Monday, January 20, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for January 20, 2025, are now available. This game presents distinctive puzzles about the icons, quotes, lore, abilities, and skins of champions. Therefore, players must have a deep knowledge of the deep champion pool available in League of Legends.
The Quote puzzle from the 928th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"A hunter’s instincts are inherited. A hunter’s skills are honed."
Thresh, Nidalee, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 928th edition (January 20, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 20, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Thresh
- Quote: Nidalee
- Ability: Ambessa; Bonus: W (Repudiation)
- Emoji: Kennen
- Splash Art: Nilah; Bonus: Star Guardian Nilah
The answer to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated January 20, 2025, is Thresh, a distinguished champion recognized for his role as a Support character in League of Legends. The Quote puzzle features a significant quotation related to Nidalee.
The Ability puzzle highlights Ambessa's W ability, referred to as the Repudiation. In contrast, the Emoji puzzle showcases Kennen, while the Splash Art focuses on Nilah's Star Guardian skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 927 (January 19): Swain, Yuumi, Fizz, Seraphine, Jax
- LoLdle 926 (January 18): Xayah, Aatrox, Nasus, Vi, Shen
- LoLdle 925 (January 17): Viktor, Nocturne, Mordekaiser, Kayle, Fizz
- LoLdle 924 (January 16): Galio, Leona, Viktor, Ivern, Zilean
- LoLdle 923 (January 15): Veigar, Galio, Skarner, Kayn, Senna
- LoLdle 922 (January 14): Senna, Neeko, Heimerdinger, Singed, Shyvana
- LoLdle 921 (January 13): Kog'Maw, Lissandra, Vladimir, Aatrox, Quinn
- LoLdle 920 (January 12): Nilah, Fizz, Diana, Varus, Bel'Veth
- LoLdle 919 (January 11): Sivir, Lulu, Maokai, Lucian, Tristana
- LoLdle 918 (January 10): Aphelios, Vel'Koz, Zeri, Fiddlesticks, Zyra
- LoLdle 917 (January 9): Lucian, Wukong, Gwen, Udyr, Aatrox
- LoLdle 916 (January 8): Shyvana, Katarina, Pyke, Illaoi, Vladimir
- LoLdle 915 (January 7): Lissandra, Gnar, Kalista, Maokai, Heimerdinger
The answers to the 929th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 21, 2025.
