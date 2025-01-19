"A hunter’s instincts are inherited": League of Legends LoLdle answers 928 (Monday, January 20, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for January 20, 2025, are now available. This game presents distinctive puzzles about the icons, quotes, lore, abilities, and skins of champions. Therefore, players must have a deep knowledge of the deep champion pool available in League of Legends.

The Quote puzzle from the 928th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"A hunter’s instincts are inherited. A hunter’s skills are honed."

Thresh, Nidalee, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 928th edition (January 20, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 20, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Thresh

: Thresh Quote : Nidalee

: Nidalee Ability : Ambessa; Bonus : W (Repudiation)

: Ambessa; : W (Repudiation) Emoji : Kennen

: Kennen Splash Art: Nilah; Bonus: Star Guardian Nilah

The answer to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated January 20, 2025, is Thresh, a distinguished champion recognized for his role as a Support character in League of Legends. The Quote puzzle features a significant quotation related to Nidalee.

The Ability puzzle highlights Ambessa's W ability, referred to as the Repudiation. In contrast, the Emoji puzzle showcases Kennen, while the Splash Art focuses on Nilah's Star Guardian skin.

Also read: LoL patch 15.1b preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 927 (January 19) : Swain, Yuumi, Fizz, Seraphine, Jax

: Swain, Yuumi, Fizz, Seraphine, Jax LoLdle 926 (January 18) : Xayah, Aatrox, Nasus, Vi, Shen

: Xayah, Aatrox, Nasus, Vi, Shen LoLdle 925 (January 17) : Viktor, Nocturne, Mordekaiser, Kayle, Fizz

: Viktor, Nocturne, Mordekaiser, Kayle, Fizz LoLdle 924 (January 16) : Galio, Leona, Viktor, Ivern, Zilean

: Galio, Leona, Viktor, Ivern, Zilean LoLdle 923 (January 15) : Veigar, Galio, Skarner, Kayn, Senna

: Veigar, Galio, Skarner, Kayn, Senna LoLdle 922 (January 14) : Senna, Neeko, Heimerdinger, Singed, Shyvana

: Senna, Neeko, Heimerdinger, Singed, Shyvana LoLdle 921 (January 13) : Kog'Maw, Lissandra, Vladimir, Aatrox, Quinn

: Kog'Maw, Lissandra, Vladimir, Aatrox, Quinn LoLdle 920 (January 12) : Nilah, Fizz, Diana, Varus, Bel'Veth

: Nilah, Fizz, Diana, Varus, Bel'Veth LoLdle 919 (January 11) : Sivir, Lulu, Maokai, Lucian, Tristana

: Sivir, Lulu, Maokai, Lucian, Tristana LoLdle 918 (January 10) : Aphelios, Vel'Koz, Zeri, Fiddlesticks, Zyra

: Aphelios, Vel'Koz, Zeri, Fiddlesticks, Zyra LoLdle 917 (January 9) : Lucian, Wukong, Gwen, Udyr, Aatrox

: Lucian, Wukong, Gwen, Udyr, Aatrox LoLdle 916 (January 8) : Shyvana, Katarina, Pyke, Illaoi, Vladimir

: Shyvana, Katarina, Pyke, Illaoi, Vladimir LoLdle 915 (January 7): Lissandra, Gnar, Kalista, Maokai, Heimerdinger

The answers to the 929th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 21, 2025.

