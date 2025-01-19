  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "A hunter’s instincts are inherited": League of Legends LoLdle answers 928 (Monday, January 20, 2025)

"A hunter’s instincts are inherited": League of Legends LoLdle answers 928 (Monday, January 20, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jan 19, 2025 21:39 GMT
Star Guardian Nilah in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Star Guardian Nilah in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for January 20, 2025, are now available. This game presents distinctive puzzles about the icons, quotes, lore, abilities, and skins of champions. Therefore, players must have a deep knowledge of the deep champion pool available in League of Legends.

The Quote puzzle from the 928th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"A hunter’s instincts are inherited. A hunter’s skills are honed."

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Thresh, Nidalee, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 928th edition (January 20, 2025)

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 20, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Thresh
  • Quote: Nidalee
  • Ability: Ambessa; Bonus: W (Repudiation)
  • Emoji: Kennen
  • Splash Art: Nilah; Bonus: Star Guardian Nilah

The answer to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated January 20, 2025, is Thresh, a distinguished champion recognized for his role as a Support character in League of Legends. The Quote puzzle features a significant quotation related to Nidalee.

The Ability puzzle highlights Ambessa's W ability, referred to as the Repudiation. In contrast, the Emoji puzzle showcases Kennen, while the Splash Art focuses on Nilah's Star Guardian skin.

Also read: LoL patch 15.1b preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 927 (January 19): Swain, Yuumi, Fizz, Seraphine, Jax
  • LoLdle 926 (January 18): Xayah, Aatrox, Nasus, Vi, Shen
  • LoLdle 925 (January 17): Viktor, Nocturne, Mordekaiser, Kayle, Fizz
  • LoLdle 924 (January 16): Galio, Leona, Viktor, Ivern, Zilean
  • LoLdle 923 (January 15): Veigar, Galio, Skarner, Kayn, Senna
  • LoLdle 922 (January 14): Senna, Neeko, Heimerdinger, Singed, Shyvana
  • LoLdle 921 (January 13): Kog'Maw, Lissandra, Vladimir, Aatrox, Quinn
  • LoLdle 920 (January 12): Nilah, Fizz, Diana, Varus, Bel'Veth
  • LoLdle 919 (January 11): Sivir, Lulu, Maokai, Lucian, Tristana
  • LoLdle 918 (January 10): Aphelios, Vel'Koz, Zeri, Fiddlesticks, Zyra
  • LoLdle 917 (January 9): Lucian, Wukong, Gwen, Udyr, Aatrox
  • LoLdle 916 (January 8): Shyvana, Katarina, Pyke, Illaoi, Vladimir
  • LoLdle 915 (January 7): Lissandra, Gnar, Kalista, Maokai, Heimerdinger

The answers to the 929th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 21, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी