"Ugh! You smell like dog!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 927 (Sunday, January 19, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for January 19, 2025, are now available. This game offers unique puzzles about the champions' icons, quotes, lore, abilities, and skins. Consequently, a comprehensive understanding of the diverse champion pool in League of Legends is essential for effectively resolving the puzzles.
The Quote puzzle from the 927th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Ugh! You smell like dog!"
Swain, Yuumi, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 927th edition (January 19, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 19, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: Swain
- Quote: Yuumi
- Ability: Fizz; Bonus: Q (Urchin Strike)
- Emoji: Seraphine
- Splash Art: Jax; Bonus: The Mighty Jax
The solution to the Classic LoLdle puzzle from January 19, 2025, is Swain, a notable champion acknowledged for her contributions in the Midlane role within League of Legends. The Quote puzzle includes a prominent quotation linked to Yuumi.
The Ability puzzle emphasizes Fizz's Q ability, known as the Urchin Strike. In contrast, the Emoji puzzle features Seraphine, whereas the Splash Art centres on Jax's The Mighty skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 926 (January 18): Xayah, Aatrox, Nasus, Vi, Shen
- LoLdle 925 (January 17): Viktor, Nocturne, Mordekaiser, Kayle, Fizz
- LoLdle 924 (January 16): Galio, Leona, Viktor, Ivern, Zilean
- LoLdle 923 (January 15): Veigar, Galio, Skarner, Kayn, Senna
- LoLdle 922 (January 14): Senna, Neeko, Heimerdinger, Singed, Shyvana
- LoLdle 921 (January 13): Kog'Maw, Lissandra, Vladimir, Aatrox, Quinn
- LoLdle 920 (January 12): Nilah, Fizz, Diana, Varus, Bel'Veth
- LoLdle 919 (January 11): Sivir, Lulu, Maokai, Lucian, Tristana
- LoLdle 918 (January 10): Aphelios, Vel'Koz, Zeri, Fiddlesticks, Zyra
- LoLdle 917 (January 9): Lucian, Wukong, Gwen, Udyr, Aatrox
- LoLdle 916 (January 8): Shyvana, Katarina, Pyke, Illaoi, Vladimir
- LoLdle 915 (January 7): Lissandra, Gnar, Kalista, Maokai, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 914 (January 6): Teemo, Varus, Ornn, Zyra, Pantheon
- LoLdle 913 (January 5): Blitzcrank, Azir, Lulu, Kalista, LeBlanc
The answers to the 928th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 20, 2025.
