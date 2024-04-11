"Dangerous waters": Dotadle #118 answers (Thursday, April 11, 2024)

The answers for the Dotadle #118 iteration are here. Surprisingly, the Classic question can be answered before its quote clue. Other riddles are also easy to solve and can be one-shotted by anyone with basic in-game voice lines, bundles, and ability icons knowledge. Use this guide to one-shot all the questions in the title's latest edition and maintain a consecutive winstreak.

Here is the quote clue for #118 Classic:

"Dangerous waters."

Here are the descriptive clues for the same section:

Gender - Other

Species - Elemental

Position - Carry and Midlane

and Attribute - Agility

Range Type - Ranged

Complexity - Hard

Release Year - 2004

Morphling, Skywrath Mage, and other Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #118

Loading Screen featured in #118 (Image via Valve)

Featured below are the answers for #118:

Classic - Morphling

Quote - Skywrath Mage

Ability - Nature's Prophet

Loading Screen - Lion

Once you find the complexity and position clues, you can narrow down your answer to Morphling. This is because the agility hero is one of the very few 'hard' complexity characters in Dota 2.

"To a new landing" is the Quote riddle of the day. Skywrath Mage mains can one-shot the answer, as the hero is known for uttering the voiceline when moving. He may also say "By my wings," "It is right," and more when roaming the map.

Sprout is one of the strongest spells in Nature's Prophet's arsenal. Additionally, it is easily recognizable in one glance due to the tree trunks featured in its ability portrait.

Collectors and traders can one-shot the Loading Screen puzzle, provided they are aware of Lion's Infernal Ramble bundle.

Former Dotadle answers

Here are the previous Dotadle answers:

#117 - Pudge, Meepo, Slark, and Broodmother

and #116 - Riki, Oracle, Queen of Pain , and Kunkka

- , and #115 - Pugna, Storm Spirit, Morphling, and Night Stalker

and #114 - Outworld Destroyer, Batrider, Spirit Breaker, and Puck

and #106 - Winter Wyvern, Zeus, Mars, and Lich

and # 105 - Death Prophet, Lina, Omniknight, and Underlord

- and #104 - Elder Titan, Viper, Dark Willow, and Lina

- and #103 - Magnus, Troll Warlord, Earth Spirit , and Undying

- , and #102 - Treant Protector , Monkey King , Jakiro , and Shadow Shaman

- , , , and #101 - Invoker, Spectre, Alchemist, and Visage

Dotadle #119 will be issued on April 11, 2024 (UTC +2 am and GMT -6 am). Follow Sportskeeda to learn about the latest answers for future editions.