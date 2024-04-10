"Look at all that meat just waiting to be carved": Dotadle #117 answers (Wednesday, April 10, 2024)

The Dotadle #117 edition features some of the easiest puzzles in the entire series. The Classic and the Loading Screen riddles can be guessed within a couple of tries, while the Ability and Quote ones can be one-shotted. Use this guide to ace the test in one go and maintain a strong win streak.

Here is the quote clue of the #117 Classic:

"Look at all that meat just waiting to be carved."

Here are all the descriptive clues for Classic:

Gender - Male

Species - Human, Undead

Position - Offlane, Support, and Hard Support

Attribute - Strength

Range Type - Melee

Complexity - Medium

Release Year - 2004

Pudge, Meepo, and more Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #117

Loading Screen of the #117 edition (Image via Valve)

Listed below are the answers for Dotadle #117:

Classic - Pudge

Quote - Meepo

Ability - Slark

Loading Screen - Broodmother

If you usually start the Classic riddle with Pudge, you might just one-shot the answer by accident. Players who need multiple attempts can easily narrow down the answer to the Butcher after deciphering the species, position, attribute, and complexity clues.

"Shovels and skulls!" is the Quote question of the day. Meepo mains and longtime players should be able to solve this question without much trouble, as he is the only hero who mentions shovels in Dota 2.

Slark's Pounce is a well-known spell in the game, notable for its icon featuring the former Dark Reef prisoner leaping forward.

You can't solve the Loading Screen answer in a try, as the first clue image doesn't reveal anything of major significance. However, once you notice multiple red eyes, lock in your answer as Broodmother.

Former Dotadle answers

Here are the previous Dotadle answers:

#116 - Riki, Oracle, Queen of Pain , and Kunkka

- , and #115 - Pugna, Storm Spirit, Morphling, and Night Stalker

and #114 - Outworld Destroyer, Batrider, Spirit Breaker, and Puck

and #106 - Winter Wyvern, Zeus, Mars, and Lich

and # 105 - Death Prophet, Lina, Omniknight, and Underlord

- and #104 - Elder Titan, Viper, Dark Willow, and Lina

- and #103 - Magnus, Troll Warlord, Earth Spirit , and Undying

- , and #102 - Treant Protector , Monkey King , Jakiro , and Shadow Shaman

- , , , and #101 - Invoker , Spectre , Alchemist , and Visage

- , , , and #100 - Medusa, Warlock, Tusk, and Abaddon

Dotadle #118 will be issued on April 11, 2024 (UTC +2 am and GMT -6 am). Follow Sportskeeda to get wind of the latest answers for future iterations.