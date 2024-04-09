"Cloaked and daggered.": Dotadle #116 answers (Tuesday, April 9, 2024)

The Dotadle 116th iteration boasts a mix of the simplest and most complex riddles. While most can solve the Ability puzzle on their first try, the rest usually takes multiple tries. This guide can help you one-shot all the questions and maintain a consecutive daily win streak.

Here is the quote clue of #116 Classic:

"Cloaked and daggered."

Here are the descriptive clues for the same riddle:

Gender - Male

Species - Satyr

Position - Carry

Attribute - Agility

Range Type - Melee

Complexity - Easy

Release Year - 2004

Riki, Oracle, and other Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #116 (March 9, 2024)

Loading Screen riddle in #116 (Image via Valve)

Featured below are the answers for #116:

Classic - Riki

Quote - Oracle

Ability - Queen of Pain

Loading Screen - Kunkka

Once you decipher the attribute, complexity, release year, and range type clues you can eventually pin down the answer to Riki. This is because he is one of the few heroes who belongs to the easy complexity of the attribute section in Dota 2.

"I see you dying of extreme old age. Or perhaps a very old person will kill you. One or the other." is the Quote riddle of the day. Higher-ranked players, veterans, and Oracle mains are the only ones who can one-shot this question. Nerif is infamous for uttering death-themed prophecies, notably "You will die in a house fire."

Even casual players can one-shot this riddle as you can see Queen of Pain scream on the icon portrait.

Nobody can one-shot the Loading Screen riddle as the starting image features nothing related to the hero. However, after a few tries a small anchor is revealed, that's when you enter Kunkka as the final answer.

Former Dotadle answers

The following are the previous Dotadle answers:

#115 - Pugna, Storm Spirit, Morphling, and Night Stalker

and #114 - Outworld Destroyer, Batrider, Spirit Breaker, and Puck

and #106 - Winter Wyvern, Zeus, Mars, and Lich

and # 105 - Death Prophet, Lina, Omniknight, and Underlord

- and #104 - Elder Titan, Viper, Dark Willow, and Lina

- and #103 - Magnus, Troll Warlord, Earth Spirit , and Undying

- , and #102 - Treant Protector , Monkey King , Jakiro , and Shadow Shaman

- , , , and #101 - Invoker , Spectre , Alchemist , and Visage

- , , , and #100 - Medusa, Warlock, Tusk, and Abaddon

- and #99 - Crystal Maiden, Sniper, Monkey King, and Juggernaut

Dotadle #117 will be issued on April 10, 2024 (UTC +2 am and GMT -6 am). Follow Sportskeeda to learn about the latest answers for future editions

.