Dota 2 2024 roster shuffle: All transfers, rumors, and more

The post-TI roster shuffle is in full swing in the Dota 2 competitive scene, with several top talents being shown the door from their respective teams. The shuffle has also led to entire teams disbanding and starting anew. Some teams have retained their best players and are building a new squad around them.

The talk-of-the-town transfers haven't been limited to just the European region but have also taken place in the American, Chinese, and SEA regions. The transfer fest is not over yet, as several rumors circulate in the Dota 2 community.

However, teams are on their toes with the transfer policies ahead of the Kuala Lumpur Major 2023. This feature will help you stay updated with the Dota 2 transfer saga.

Shopify Rebellion's new direction for their Dota 2 team

North American supergiants Shopify Rebellion had a disastrous TI campaign. They lacked teamwork and the ability to hold onto the gold lead in important matchups. Consequently, key talents from the roster left the organization. Abed "Abed" Yusop, Andreas "Cr1t-" Nielsen, and the captain Tal "Fly" Aizik were released.

Shopify Rebellion retained Artour "Arteezy" Babaev and Jonáš "SabeRLight-" Volek and is expected to build a new squad around them. Coupled with that, much to the fans' dismay, Kanishka "BuLba" Sosale remains the coach of Shopify.

Tundra Esports' shocking Dota 2 roster change

The TI10 champions started the TI12 campaign with their latest addition, Topias "Topson" Taavitsainen. However, they lacked charm and couldn't adapt to the current meta, leading to their elimination from The International 2023 Lower Bracket Round 1 at the hands of nouns, a tier-2 team.

Hence, their post-TI roster change saw the main talents part ways. In a span of four days, Leon "Nine" Kirilin, Oliver "skiter" Lepko, Jingjun "Sneyking" Wu, and Neta "33" Shapira left the London-based organization. Nine went on to announce the following in his recent Twitter post:

"I am going on an extended competitive-dota break. I am forever grateful for the last 3 years with Tundra, both the players and the org. I have fulfilled my dream with friends i hold dear, and experienced things i will never forget."

Fans expect the management to build a team around the two-time Aegis winner, Topson, for the upcoming major. TI5 winner Kurtis "Aui_2000" Ling is the coach of Tundra.

Midone and BOOM return to Team Secret's Dota 2 roster

This year, Team Secret failed to qualify for The International for the first time since their formation in 2014. Most expected to see Remco "Crystallis" Arets leave the team as he was struggling to carry. Surprisingly, he was retained with Clement "Puppey" Ivanov and Daniyal "yamich" Lazebnyy. Saieful "Fbz" Ilham and Armel "Armel" Tabios were officially out of the active squad.

In their places, two former Secret players, Miroslav "BOOM" Bičan and Yeik "MidOne" Nai Zheng, assumed the roles of offlane and mid lane, respectively. This revamped team is set to participate in the upcoming major.

Invictus Gaming's new Dota 2 squad

Invictus Gaming is one of the prominent esports teams from the Chinese region. Despite several setbacks, the team assembled a strong squad for their tour. They disbanded most of their roster and welcomed Du "Monet" Peng,

Cheng "NothingToSay" Jin Xiang, Thiay "JT-" Jun Wen, Ye "BoBoKa" Zhibiao, and Yap "xNova" Jian Wei. Additionally, they brought in a new coach, Gao "@dogf1ghts" Tianpeng from iG Vitality.

Dota 2 transfer market

The following is the transfer list, comprising both rumors and confirmed moves, under each region:

Americas

Abed returns to the SEA region by joining Blacklist International .

returns to the by joining . Fly , the ex-captain of Shopify Rebellion, is currently without a team.

, the ex-captain of is currently without a team. Cr1t may be a part of Team Falcons , a new all-star Saudi -funded organization.

may be a part of , a new all-star -funded organization. nouns disbanded, K1 , Gunnar , Moo , Lelis , and Yamsun are without a team as of now.

disbanded, , , , , and are without a team as of now. Slatem and MJz , former captain of Thunder Awaken, have parted ways with the South American Dota 2 team.

and , former captain of have parted ways with the Dota 2 team. Beastcoast disbands, Parker , DarkMago , Sacred , Scofield , and Stinger without a team.

disbands, , , , , and without a team. Evil Geniuses releases the entire roster. Pakazs , Chris Luck , Wisper , Matthew (captain), and Panda are expected to join other South American tier 1 teams.

releases the entire roster. , , , (captain), and are expected to join other South American tier 1 teams. Yopaj and Kitrak may join Shopify Rebellion, according to Tims.

Europe

Zai takes an indefinite break from competitive Dota 2 after parting ways with Team Liquid .

takes an indefinite break from competitive Dota 2 after parting ways with . Skiter and Sneyking part ways with Tundra and may join the ranks of Team Falcons .

and part ways with Tundra and may join the ranks of . Team Falcon may bring in skiter , maIr1ne , ATF , Cr1t , and Sneyking .

may bring in , , , , and . Ex- Secret players Midone and BOOM return home with a new coach, Ahfu .

players and return home with a new coach, . 33 becomes the new offlaner for Team Liquid .

becomes the new offlaner for . Chu departs from OG .

departs from . Nine takes a break from competitive gaming.

takes a break from competitive gaming. According to Armel and Tims , Miracle and Sumail will join Nigma .

and , and will join . Sumail will return to Nigma after his loan spell at Aster .

will return to Nigma after his loan spell at . Entity moves Stormstormer to its inactive roster.

moves to its inactive roster. Tobi leaves Quest Esports .

leaves . MaIr1ne , Vazya , and Rodger leave Nemiga Gaming .

, , and leave . Miracle, Sumail, and Fly are also linked with Team Falcons.

Asia

Raven , Abed , Gabbi , and Carlo (captain) join TIMS in Blacklist International .

, , , and (captain) join in . 747 , a newly formed Dota 2 team from SEA , adds inYourdreaM , Karl , db- , Boomy , and Jaunel.

, a newly formed Dota 2 team from , adds , , , , and Boom Esports say goodbye to Natsumi , Yopaj , Ws , Boboka , and xNova .

say goodbye to , , , , and . The new Dota 2 roster of Boom Esports team Natshuba , owljan , Lane , and Ohaiyo .

, , , and . Monet leaves Team Aster to join Invictus Gaming .

leaves to join . NothingToSay sees the exit door at LGD Gaming .

sees the exit door at . IG 's new Dota 2 team comprises Monet , NothingToSay , JT- , Boboka , and xNova .

's new Dota 2 team comprises , , , , and . iceiceice may depart from Bleed Esports.

may depart from Talon Esports release 23savage , Mikoto , Jabz , Q , and Oli .

release , , , , and . Masaros, Midone, Ahfu, and Jaunuel depart from Team SMG.

Stay tuned to learn more about the Dota 2 transfer news ahead of the tour. We will update the article as more transfer sagas unfold. Also, let us know about your predictions in the comment section.