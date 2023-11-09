Team Secret reveals new roster for the Dota 2 Kuala Lumpur Major 2023

The captain of Team Secret's Dota 2 team, Clement "Puppey" Ivanov, boasts an illustrious career and is undoubtedly a legend of the game. The ex-Navi man joined this squad as soon as it was formed by Kuro "KuroKy" Salehi Takhasomi and Johan "N0tail" Sundstein right after The International 2014. Puppey soon became their captain after multiple roster shuffles.

Even though Team Secret saw their lineup change regularly, they somehow managed to compete in Tier 1 tournaments for a long time. This year, without a TI run for the first time in their history, they saw another roster shuffle after The International 2023 ahead of the Kuala Lumpur Major. The newly revealed lineup for the upcoming event has been discussed below.

Roster shuffle of Dota 2's Team Secret

Fbz, the offlaner of BOOM Esports, joined Secret after Resolution left the latter team. Armel, a midlaner prodigy from the SEA region, became part of the European organization after his stint with Fnatic. Yamich joined the squad at the same time as this player.

With this newly formed squad, Team Secret competed for a spot in The International 2023 via the Western Europe Qualifier. However, they were eliminated by Quest Esports 2-1 in a best-of-three series.

This sparked tension among fans, as they knew that another roster change was coming. However, they didn't know who would leave the team. Most expected Crystallis would be making his exit after underperforming as a carry in important games. Fbz, being on loan, was bound to leave as well. Yamich, who'd joined the team with Armel, was expected to stay.

The first to leave the team was Fbz, whose contract ended. Subsequently, he returned to BOOM Esports. Then, Armel was moved to the inactive roster of Secret and joined Yapzor.

Much to everyone's surprise, this team's recent Twitter post announced the arrival of Midone and BOOM. Yeik Nai Zheng, Secret's former SEA talisman, has made a return to the squad as their new midlaner. Miroslav "BOOM" Bičan, another ex-Secret player, is also back as an offlaner.

This new lineup's objective is to qualify for the ESL One Kuala Lumpur Major 2023 by winning DPC points.

Roster of Team Secret ahead of the DPC matchups and Major

The following is the current Dota 2 roster of Team Secret:

Remco " Crystallis " AretsCrystallis - Safelaner

" AretsCrystallis - Safelaner Yeik " MidOne " Nai Zheng - Midlaner

" Nai Zheng - Midlaner Miroslav " BOOM " Bičan - Offlaner

" Bičan - Offlaner Daniyal " yamich " Lazebnyy - Soft Support

" Lazebnyy - Soft Support Clement "Puppey" Ivanov - Hard Support and Captain

Tue "ah fu" Soon Chuan from Team SMG is currently the coach of Team Secret.

Dota 2 Kuala Lumpur Major 2023 will commence on December 11, 2023. The invited teams are Gaimin Gladiators, Team Spirit, Azure Ray, and LGD Gaming. Learn more by following Sportskeeda's Dota 2 section.