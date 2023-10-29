LGD Gaming vs Gaimin Gladiators Dota 2 TI12 Lower Bracket Final highlights

The Dota 2 TI12's Lower Bracket final featured the Chinese juggernauts, LGD Gaming, locking horns with the two-time Major winners, Gaimin Gladiators. The latter won the series 2-0 and advanced to the Grand Final to face Team Spirit, who are currently on an undefeated run in TI12.

Viewers witnessed upsets such as Shopify Rebellion and Tundra Esports getting knocked out in the Lower Bracket Round 1. Coupled with that, Team Liquid dropped to the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals and got eliminated at the hands of Gaimin Gladiators. The Dota 2 TI12 Grand Final is the second final in a row to not feature a Chinese team.

Here are the Dota 2 Lower Bracket Final highlights between LGD Gaming and Gaimin Gladiators

First game between LGD Gaming and Gaimin Gladiators

Both teams started the first Dota 2 Lower Bracket Final game with aggressive lineups. LGD Gaming had the late-game potential with their Luna pick. GG clinched victory in a gripping fashion as Shiro died with his buyback timer on cooldown. LGD failed to buy Spirit Vessal against their opponent's tanky cores and lost the first Dota 2 LB Final match.

LGD Gaming (Radiant):

Luna - Shiro

Spirit Breaker - NothingToSay

Centaur Warrunner - niu

Shadow Demon - planet

Phoenix - y`

Gaimin Gladiators (Dire):

Alchemist - dyrachyo

Necrophos - Quinn

Primal Beast - Ace

Grimstroke - tOfu

Silencer - Seleri

That said, GG capitalized on the early-game scenario and secured the top racks within 28 minutes, with the Aegis on the Alchemist. After this, GG, led by the Alchemist, began pushing other lanes. However, this momentum shifted dramatically as LGD halted the push with their heroes.

As the tide turned, LGD snuck into Dire's Roshan Pit, where they found the Alchemist, Silencer, and Grimstroke at the map's edge, behind the trees. Centaur executed a beautiful Hoof Stomp, stunning two in the process. Meanwhile, Luna went all out against Dire's heroes as she killed the BKB-popped Alchemist and obliterated the rest.

Necrophos and Primal Beast were at the bottom lane and couldn't do anything to save their teammates. Luna instantly secured the Aegis and began pushing all the lanes. Shiro was fully equipped with a Butterfly, Manta Style, Satanic, Daedalus, and BKB.

LGD picked off the Alchemist in the mid lane and reached Dire's doorstep. Fortunately, dyrachyo had a lot of Gold, so he instantly bought back and successfully defended the base.

Another fight broke out in the Radiant's bottom jungle, and GG eliminated Luna, regaining their early-game momentum. However, Shiro bought back and rushed to get the Aegis at Dire's Roshan Pit. This time, however, LGD were surprised by GG's heroes, who killed Luna twice and started their assault on the Radiant's Ancient.

As Luna had no buyback, it was very tough to defend. However, the Chinese team didn't tap out and threw all the spells. However, with just a second left to respawn on the Luna and the Alchemist dead with no buyback, Ace ended the game as his last right click destroyed the Ancient.

GG won the first Dota 2 TI12 Lower Bracket final game and comfortably moved on to the next.

Second game between LGD Gaming and Gaimin Gladiators

The second Dota 2 game was an absolute stomp as GG dominated the Chinese team and ended the series with a staggering 25-7 kill score.

LGD Gaming (Dire):

Naga Siren - Shiro

Pangolier - NothingToSay

Magnus - niu

Muerta - planet

Elder Titan - y`

Gaimin Gladiators (Radiant):

Chaos Knight - dyrachyo

Queen of Pain - Quinn

Wraith King - Ace

Dark Willow - tOfu

Nature's Prophet - Seleri

GG quickly dominated the game as they went on to storm every lane. As a result, all of their cores got early items at a faster span of time. Additionally, NothingToSay's Pangolier was quite ineffective, as his roll was kited around by GG's heroes.

LGD's niu rushed Hand of Midas on his Magnus and didn't make any impact in the game. Ace farmed up well and managed to get Radiance, before roaming with his team. He eventually got a Blink Dagger, while the Chaos Knight came online with Echo Sabre and Armlet of Mordiggian.

Things turned sour for LGD as they started losing teamfights and couldn't even kill GG's supports. Pangolier and Magnus failed to turn the tide as they were simply outplayed by the Radiant side. Eventually, GG went on to push the midlane, dismantled the Chinese team, and won the game.

Gaimin Gladiators advance to the Dota 2 TI12 Grand Final and will face Team Spirit.