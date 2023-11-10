Team Liquid announce 33 for their Dota 2 roster before DPC 2024

Team Liquid, a Dota 2 powerhouse from the WEU region, recently announced "Neta '33' Shapira" as part of their post-TI roster shuffle. Following Zai's sudden break from the competitive scene, Liquid started eyeing the top offlaners in Dota 2. Luckily, Tundra Esports, the TI10 champions, are going through a transitional period, which resulted in an exodus of top talents from their roster.

This allowed their WEU rivals to poach away the Aegis-winning offlaner 33 with ease. This latest addition bolsters Team Liquid's position as a strong contender for the upcoming DPC tour. By accruing enough points during the tour, the team will qualify for the Kuala Lumpur Major 2023.

Everything you should know about 33's arrival to Team Liquid's Dota 2 roster

33's arrival is bound to boost Team Liquid's chances of clinching the Major title, especially considering that Team Spirit, the TI12 champions, withdrew from the Kuala Lumpur Major. Fans are excited about this shift and have lauded the move on Twitter.

Following Tundra Esports' disappointing TI12 run, a roster shuffle seemed inevitable. Their latest addition, Topias "Topson" Taavitsainen, couldn't contribute much as the team struggled to adapt to the new meta. Consequently, everyone except the two-time TI winner faced the door. The London-based organization may build a team around Topson in preparation for the upcoming DPC tour.

On the other hand, Team Liquid had a much more successful run in TI. However, they were eliminated after losing to Gaimin Gladiators in the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals. In their post-TI roster shuffle, Ludwig "zai" Wåhlberg took a break from competitive gaming, prompting Liquid to scout for top offlaners.

The European juggernauts swiftly acquired 33 and are now gearing up for a boot camp. His arrival was announced by Brian "BSJ" Canavan, Dota 2 analyst, and Max "qojqva" Bröcker, ex-Liquid man and streamer, on their Twitch channels.

Team Liquid's roster for the Dota Pro Circuit tour

The following roster will represent Team Liquid:

Michael “ miCKe ” Vu

” Vu Michał “ Nisha ” Jankowski

” Jankowski Neta “ 33 ” Shapira

” Shapira Samuel “ Boxi ” Svahn

” Svahn Aydin “iNSaNiA” Sarkohi (Captain)

Coach William “Blitz” Lee will remain at the helm, having been with Liquid since 2019. 33's hero pool will suit Liquid's aggressive drafting style. Additionally, his lane partner would be Boxi, who is not a greedy support when compared to his former teammate Leon "Nine" Kirilin.

Additionally, Boxi was an excellent right-hand man for Zai during Liquid's DPC, Majors, and TI campaigns. He can provide the best lane for 33 and help him adapt to Liquid's playstyle and tactics.

Follow Sportskeeeda's Dota 2 section for news, transfer sagas, guides, and more.