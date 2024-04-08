"I bring oblivion": Dotadle #115 answers (Monday, April 8, 2024)

The Dotadle #115 iteration featured some of the easiest riddles in the entire series. Individuals can one-shot the Quote and Ability sections but will likely require multiple tries for the Classic and Loading Screen ones. All the questions are refreshed after a day and you can maintain your winstreak using this article.
Featured below is the quote clue of #115 Classic:
"I bring oblivion."
Here are the descriptive clues for the same riddle:
- Gender - Male
- Species - Netherbeing
- Position - Hard Support, Soft Support
- Attribute - Intelligence
- Range Type - Ranged
- Complexity - Medium
- Release Year - 2004
Pugna, Storm Spirit, and more Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #115 (April 8, 2024)
All the answers for the #115 edition:
- Classic - Pugna
- Quote - Storm Spirit
- Ability - Morphling
- Loading Screen - Night Stalker
As mentioned before, you can decipher the answer as Pugna after multiple tries. This is because there are several ranged-based medium complexity heroes in Dota 2.
"Get set for heavy weather!" is the Quote question of the day. Midlaners and Storm Spirit mains can one-shot this answer as Raijin usually utters this infamous voice line during fights.
Morphling's Waveform boasts a recognizable ability icon that can be deciphered upon a glance due to its distinct water-themed wave portrait.
In the first image clue, only a small part of the hero's attire is visible. However, as you continue guessing, you will eventually narrow down on Night Stalker, as his skin color and a portion of his head are revealed.
Former Dotadle answers
The following are the previous Dotadle answers:
- #114 - Outworld Destroyer, Batrider, Spirit Breaker, and Puck
- #106 - Winter Wyvern, Zeus, Mars, and Lich
- #105 - Death Prophet, Lina, Omniknight, and Underlord
- #104 - Elder Titan, Viper, Dark Willow, and Lina
- #103 - Magnus, Troll Warlord, Earth Spirit, and Undying
- #102 - Treant Protector, Monkey King, Jakiro, and Shadow Shaman
- #101 - Invoker, Spectre, Alchemist, and Visage
- #100 - Medusa, Warlock, Tusk, and Abaddon
- #99 - Crystal Maiden, Sniper, Monkey King, and Juggernaut
- #98 - Ursa, Mirana, Centaur Warrunner, and Monkey King
Dotadle #116 will be issued on April 9, 2024 (UTC +2 am and GMT -6 am).