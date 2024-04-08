"I bring oblivion": Dotadle #115 answers (Monday, April 8, 2024)

The Dotadle #115 iteration featured some of the easiest riddles in the entire series. Individuals can one-shot the Quote and Ability sections but will likely require multiple tries for the Classic and Loading Screen ones. All the questions are refreshed after a day and you can maintain your winstreak using this article.

Featured below is the quote clue of #115 Classic:

"I bring oblivion."

Here are the descriptive clues for the same riddle:

Gender - Male

Species - Netherbeing

Position - Hard Support, Soft Support

Attribute - Intelligence

Range Type - Ranged

Complexity - Medium

Release Year - 2004

Pugna, Storm Spirit, and more Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #115 (April 8, 2024)

Night Stalker's Loading Screen in #116 (Image via Valve)

All the answers for the #115 edition:

Classic - Pugna

Quote - Storm Spirit

Ability - Morphling

Loading Screen - Night Stalker

As mentioned before, you can decipher the answer as Pugna after multiple tries. This is because there are several ranged-based medium complexity heroes in Dota 2.

"Get set for heavy weather!" is the Quote question of the day. Midlaners and Storm Spirit mains can one-shot this answer as Raijin usually utters this infamous voice line during fights.

Morphling's Waveform boasts a recognizable ability icon that can be deciphered upon a glance due to its distinct water-themed wave portrait.

In the first image clue, only a small part of the hero's attire is visible. However, as you continue guessing, you will eventually narrow down on Night Stalker, as his skin color and a portion of his head are revealed.

Former Dotadle answers

The following are the previous Dotadle answers:

#114 - Outworld Destroyer, Batrider, Spirit Breaker, and Puck

and #106 - Winter Wyvern, Zeus, Mars, and Lich

and # 105 - Death Prophet, Lina, Omniknight, and Underlord

- and #104 - Elder Titan, Viper, Dark Willow, and Lina

- and #103 - Magnus, Troll Warlord, Earth Spirit , and Undying

- , and #102 - Treant Protector , Monkey King , Jakiro , and Shadow Shaman

- , , , and #101 - Invoker , Spectre , Alchemist , and Visage

- , , , and #100 - Medusa, Warlock, Tusk, and Abaddon

- and #99 - Crystal Maiden, Sniper, Monkey King , and Juggernaut

- , and #98 - Ursa, Mirana, Centaur Warrunner, and Monkey King

Dotadle #116 will be issued on April 9, 2024 (UTC +2 am and GMT -6 am). Follow Sportskeeda to learn about the latest iterations and their answers.