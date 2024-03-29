"Let me tell your fate": Dotadle #105 answers (Friday, March 29, 2024)

Dotadle #105 offers both challenging and easy riddles. The former demands a bit of thought and patience, while the latter can be deciphered within a few seconds. Use this article to ace all the questions and maintain a perfect win streak. The Classic section featured a hero of the Undying/Wraith species.

Here is the quote clue for the Dota 2 hero:

"Let me tell your fate."

Here are the descriptive clues for the same section:

Gender - Female

Species - Undying, Wraith

Position - Midlane, Offlane

Attribute - Intelligence

Range Type - Ranged

Complexity - Easy

Release Year - 2004

Death Prophet, Lina, and other Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #105 (March 29, 2024)

#105 Loading Screen puzzle (Image via Valve)

Listed below are the answers for #105:

Classic - Death Prophet

Quote - Lina

Ability - Omniknight

Loading Screen - Underlord

If you're not aware of intelligence-based heroes, then narrowing down your guess to Death Prophet might be a bit tough. Once you find the complexity, range, and release year clues, you'll likely choose DP as your answer.

"Wanna play with fire?" the Quote riddle points straight to Lina. This Dota 2 hero is known for voicing other fire-related quotes such as "I'm on fire!", "Let it burn!" and more.

Omniknight's Repel, infamous for granting debuff immunity, is one of the game's most powerful spells. With Purist's crest being so recognizable, most players will guess this answer on the first try.

The Loading Screen's initial image clue shows an emerald adorned on something. You might not solve it on the first attempt, but once you spot the bracer, Underlord can eventually be uncovered.

Former Dotadle answers

Listed below are the answers for previous Dotadle editions:

#104 - Elder Titan, Viper, Dark Willow, and Lina

#103 - Magnus, Troll Warlord, Earth Spirit, and Undying

#102 - Treant Protector, Monkey King, Jakiro, and Shadow Shaman

#101 - Invoker, Spectre, Alchemist, and Visage

#100 - Medusa, Warlock, Tusk, and Abaddon

#99 - Crystal Maiden, Sniper, Monkey King, and Juggernaut

#98 - Ursa, Mirana, Centaur Warrunner, and Monkey King

#97 - Puck, Bounty Hunter, Void Spirit and Phantom Assassin

#96 - Doom, Shadow Shaman, Gyrocopter, and Phantom Lancer

#95 - Timbersaw, Void Spirit, Marci, and Windranger

Dotadle #106 will be live on March 30, 2024 (UTC +2, GMT -6 am). Follow Sportskeeda to learn about the latest answers.