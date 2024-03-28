"The Worldsmith wakes!" Dotadle #104 answers (Thursday, March 28, 2024)

Answers for Dotadle #104 iteration are uncovered in this article. Surprisingly, all the questions can be solved within a few tries by veterans. Newbies, on the other hand, might struggle in the Classic and Ability sections. That said, the former riddle boasted a Strength-based support hero.

Here is the quote clue for the Dotadle #104 Classic riddle:

"The Worldsmith wakes!"

Here are the descriptive clues for the same section:

Gender - Male

Species - Titan

Position - Offlane, Support, Hard Support

Attribute - Offlane

Range Type - Melee

Complexity - Medium

Release Year - 2009

Elder Titan, Viper, and other Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #104 (March 28, 2024)

Loading Screen clue for #104 (Image via Valve)

Here are the answers for #104:

Classic - Elder Titan

Quote - Viper

Ability - Dark Willow

Loading Screen - Lina

Deciphering the Classic puzzle may require multiple tries until you figure out the attribute and position clues. This is because Elder Titan is one of the very few support heroes of the strength category.

"Your venom was no match for my poison." is the Quote riddle of the day. Viper is infamous for uttering this voice line against Venomancer, another poison-based Dota 2 hero.

Dark Willow's Cursed Crown cannot be one-shotted by newbies if the challengers mode is on. However, once they spot the thorn-themed icon, Mireska will be their go-to.

Parts of Lina's armor, chin, and hair can be seen in the small image clue. Almost everyone can one-shot this answer as she is a popular hero in both lower and higher-ranked pubs.

Former Dotadle answers

Listed below are the answers for previous Dotadle editions:

#103 - Magnus, Troll Warlord, Earth Spirit , and Undying

- , and #102 - Treant Protector , Monkey King , Jakiro , and Shadow Shaman

- , , , and #101 - Invoker , Spectre , Alchemist , and Visage

- , , , and #100 - Medusa, Warlock, Tusk, and Abaddon

- and #99 - Crystal Maiden, Sniper, Monkey King , and Juggernaut

- , and #98 - Ursa, Mirana, Centaur Warrunner , and Monkey King

- , and #97 - Puck, Bounty Hunter, Void Spirit and Phantom Assassin

and #96 - Doom, Shadow Shaman, Gyrocopter , and Phantom Lancer

- , and #95 - Timbersaw, Void Spirit, Marci, and Windranger

- and #94 - Sand King, Timbersaw, Mirana, and Ogremagi

and #93 - Pangolier, Witch Doctor, Sniper, and Axe

Dotadle #105 will be live on March 29, 2024 (UTC +2, GMT -6 am). Follow Sportskeeda to learn about the latest answers.